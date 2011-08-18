by Leela Parker

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (LPC) - Investor sentiment has taken a more muted tone this week after high yield bond and bank loan mutual funds last week registered massive outflows of $3.4 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, sources said.

Market participants pointed to continued redemptions offset by some buying as evidence that market sentiment has calmed down relative to the turbulence and volatility seen in the week prior.

However, net funds flows are still expected to be negative for high yield when reported later today. Spreads gapped in, and the daily flow has turned positive, but it is not yet visible in the weekly figure, said Martin Fridson, global credit strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

"There has been buying, so that may indicate more money is coming in, but it has been slow. The net flow is likely to be a more modest outflow than the August 3 week's $804 million outflow," Fridson said.

Spreads on BB-rated and B-rated high yield bonds have narrowed since last Thursday when the negative fund flows were reported for the week ended Aug. 10, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch High Yield Master II Index.

The option adjusted spread on BBs was 537bp yesterday, down from 560bp on Aug. 11. Likewise, the OAS spread on Bs was 742bp yesterday, down from 774bp last Thursday. On Aug. 5, before Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. AAA credit rating, spreads stood at 462bp and 658bp, respectively.

With limited new issuance, default rates remaining low and healthy market technicals despite broader macroeconomic concerns, there are some opportunities in high yield.

"There are redemptions and significant trading losses on both the buy and sell side," said Adam Vengrow, head of credit sales and trading at Cantor Fitzgerald. The larger, long term strategy high yield funds, however, have been looking for bargains and opportunities to invest in paper down 5-15 points depending on credit evaluation, he added.

With yields on U.S. Treasuries having dropped substantially, the backup in good quality credit offers a very healthy return for names you know and like, Vengrow said.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Leela Parker; Tel: 1-646-223-6893)