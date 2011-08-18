by Leela Parker
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (LPC) - Investor sentiment has taken a
more muted tone this week after high yield bond and bank loan
mutual funds last week registered massive outflows of $3.4
billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, sources said.
Market participants pointed to continued redemptions offset
by some buying as evidence that market sentiment has calmed
down relative to the turbulence and volatility seen in the week
prior.
However, net funds flows are still expected to be negative
for high yield when reported later today. Spreads gapped in,
and the daily flow has turned positive, but it is not yet
visible in the weekly figure, said Martin Fridson, global
credit strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.
"There has been buying, so that may indicate more money is
coming in, but it has been slow. The net flow is likely to be a
more modest outflow than the August 3 week's $804 million
outflow," Fridson said.
Spreads on BB-rated and B-rated high yield bonds have
narrowed since last Thursday when the negative fund flows were
reported for the week ended Aug. 10, according to the Bank of
America Merrill Lynch High Yield Master II Index.
The option adjusted spread on BBs was 537bp yesterday, down
from 560bp on Aug. 11. Likewise, the OAS spread on Bs was 742bp
yesterday, down from 774bp last Thursday. On Aug. 5, before
Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. AAA credit rating, spreads stood
at 462bp and 658bp, respectively.
With limited new issuance, default rates remaining low and
healthy market technicals despite broader macroeconomic
concerns, there are some opportunities in high yield.
"There are redemptions and significant trading losses on
both the buy and sell side," said Adam Vengrow, head of credit
sales and trading at Cantor Fitzgerald. The larger, long term
strategy high yield funds, however, have been looking for
bargains and opportunities to invest in paper down 5-15 points
depending on credit evaluation, he added.
With yields on U.S. Treasuries having dropped
substantially, the backup in good quality credit offers a very
healthy return for names you know and like, Vengrow said.
