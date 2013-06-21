ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 The International
Monetary Fund hopes to reach a deal with Greece in July to
extend fresh credit, after a time-out in talks for the
government in Athens to review its economic strategy, First
Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said.
"We've taken a pause because the government itself is having
a discussion about its coalition and we've agreed to come back
at the end of the month," Lipton told Reuters in an interview in
St Petersburg, Russia, on Friday.
"As long as we can reach agreement by the end of July,
funding is in place for the subsequent period and then we would
be able to go forward."
Greece's performance on reforms required to unlock lending
under a European Union-IMF bailout has slipped off track, with
recent delays on privatisation a concern.
But Athens is "dedicated to solving the problems that their
country faces", Lipton told Reuters.
In other comments, Lipton said emerging economies should let
their financial markets function despite volatility triggered by
the Federal Reserve's announcement of plans to wind down
monetary stimulus aimed at driving a U.S. economic recovery.
The stimulus withdrawal would be a "net positive" that
indicates the U.S. economy is strong enough to help the rest of
the world, Lipton said. He also cautioned that China's
credit-fueled investment model may be reaching its limits.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Ron Askew)