LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's fund management industry manages nearly a third more assets than when it peaked in 2007 before the financial crisis, boosted by overseas investors, a report said on Monday.

According to research by TheCityUK, which lobbies on behalf of Britain's financial services sector, British fund managers were managing 5.4 trillion pounds ($8.7 trillion) of assets at the end of 2012 following four consecutive years of growth.

More than a third of these funds - about 2 trillion pounds - come from foreign investors, according to the report. Part of the gain was from net new funds and the rest from recovering markets but TheCityUK did not have a breakdown on the split.

Assets grew 6.5 percent during 2012 and nearly 5 percent in the first nine months of 2013. They are tipped to have grown 7 percent by the end of the year, the report said.

The government launched a new initiative in March to promote Britain as an investment management centre and set up a body to promote the financial services industry internationally, called the Financial Services Trade and Investment Board.

It is also scrapping a tax on UK-domiciled funds and a levy on some share trades to lure assets domiciled in rival jurisdictions, attempting to pitch taxes at an attractive enough rate to do so without cancelling out the benefit to its coffers.

Not all the funds run by managers in Britain's two big investment management centres - London and Edinburgh - are domiciled in Britain.

According to Lipper, a ThomsonReuters company that tracks the funds industry, about $1.24 trillion of funds are domiciled in Dublin and $2.8 trillion in Luxembourg compared with about $1.1 trillion in Britain.