NEW YORK Nov 24 Ex-Goldman Sachs trader
Jonathan Goldberg's oil fund is up nearly 15 percent on the
year, an outlier in a market where some big names such as
Astenbeck's Andy Hall are struggling to hold on to profits,
industry sources said on Monday.
Goldberg's New York-based BBL Commodities Value Fund, which
manages almost $380 million, gained about 14 percent through
October, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed, and has
continued making money on spread trades in oil over the last
three weeks as crude prices tumbled, the sources said.
Goldberg launched the fund in September 2013, after a
seven-year trading stint at Goldman and three years at
commodities merchant Glencore. It had four straight months of
losses, finishing 2013 down 6 percent, before turning positive.
This year, it was up in six out of 10 months.
Goldberg's strategy is to exploit the relative value among
different energy markets, using prices, delivery dates and
location as basis.
His fund outperformed earlier this year when energy markets
rallied during brutal winter weather. Then, BBL put on spreads
in U.S. heating oil versus European gas oil and
U.S. crude oil versus U.K. Brent. It was also
long on natural gas options.
"They've done well again, being bullish on parts of the oil
price curve they liked and bearish with those they disliked," a
person familiar with BBL's strategy, said on Monday.
Brent, the benchmark for crude, has fallen about 30 percent
from a June high above $115 a barrel to around $80 on fears of
oversupply, bringing profits to funds that are bearish on oil.
Data from Chicago's Hedge Fund Research showed the average
hedge fund with an energy bias rose 0.7 percent in October, and
7.7 percent in the first 10 months.
Other energy funds that profited this year include ex-Credit
Suisse trader George "Beau" Taylor's Taylor Woods Capital
Management, which is up about 5 percent, and ex-Vitol trader
Pierre Andurand's Andurand Capital Management, which has gained
about 3 percent.
Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management, which rose nearly 20
percent through June, is now up just 6 percent after sharp
losses in October and July. The former Citigroup trader manages
about $3 billion in Astenbeck, one of the largest of commodity
funds.
BBL takes its name from the symbol for "Blue Barrels", a
historical reference for oil barrels coined in the days of
legendary U.S. company Standard Oil.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Gunna Dickson)