Nov 1 Pimco, home to the world's largest bond
fund, launched on Tuesday the first of three new country index
exchange-traded funds to capitalize on the strong economies'
ability to weather the global economic slowdown.
The California-based firm launched the PIMCO Australia Bond
Index Fund, on the back of Australia's strength as one of the
largest exporters of commodities and on its role as a major
trading partner with emerging economies in Asia.
The Australian dollar is also one of the higher-yielding
currencies in both the developed and developing world.
Pimco will also "soon" launch the PIMCO Canada Bond Index
Fund and the PIMCO Germany Bond Index Fund, the firm said in a
statement. The three countries have some of the strongest
balance sheets among developed nations, thanks to both internal
and external factors, the firm said.
Canada is one of the largest exporters of agricultural
products, raw materials and oil. It has historically had a low
debt burden, a growing economy and prudent fiscal management.
Germany appears to have deftly navigated the financial
crisis and is the world's second-largest exporter as well as
the largest economy in Europe, Pimco said.
"These new index ETFs are designed to help investors access
select countries that may offer better risk-adjusted returns in
this New Normal environment, and benefit from Pimco's trading
and investment expertise in local markets," said Tammie Arnold,
managing director and global head of the firm's ETF business.
All three ETFs offer exposure to government-issued debt
instruments, as well as investment-grade credit issues in
Germany and Australia.
The Australia ETF will trade under the ticker "AUD" and
will be managed by Rob Mead, head of Australian portfolio
management.
The Canada ETF will trade under the ticker "CAD" and will
be managed by Ed Devlin, head of Canadian portfolio management,
while the Germany ETF will trade under the ticker "BUND" and
will be managed by Lorenzo Pagani, head of PIMCO's European
government bond and rates desk.
