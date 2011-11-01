(Repeats to additional clients)

Nov 1 Pimco, home to the world's largest bond fund, launched on Tuesday the first of three new country index exchange-traded funds to capitalize on the strong economies' ability to weather the global economic slowdown.

The California-based firm launched the PIMCO Australia Bond Index Fund, on the back of Australia's strength as one of the largest exporters of commodities and on its role as a major trading partner with emerging economies in Asia.

The Australian dollar is also one of the higher-yielding currencies in both the developed and developing world.

Pimco will also "soon" launch the PIMCO Canada Bond Index Fund and the PIMCO Germany Bond Index Fund, the firm said in a statement. The three countries have some of the strongest balance sheets among developed nations, thanks to both internal and external factors, the firm said.

Canada is one of the largest exporters of agricultural products, raw materials and oil. It has historically had a low debt burden, a growing economy and prudent fiscal management.

Germany appears to have deftly navigated the financial crisis and is the world's second-largest exporter as well as the largest economy in Europe, Pimco said.

"These new index ETFs are designed to help investors access select countries that may offer better risk-adjusted returns in this New Normal environment, and benefit from Pimco's trading and investment expertise in local markets," said Tammie Arnold, managing director and global head of the firm's ETF business.

All three ETFs offer exposure to government-issued debt instruments, as well as investment-grade credit issues in Germany and Australia.

The Australia ETF will trade under the ticker "AUD" and will be managed by Rob Mead, head of Australian portfolio management.

The Canada ETF will trade under the ticker "CAD" and will be managed by Ed Devlin, head of Canadian portfolio management, while the Germany ETF will trade under the ticker "BUND" and will be managed by Lorenzo Pagani, head of PIMCO's European government bond and rates desk. (Reporting by Manuela Badawy; Editing by Jan Paschal)