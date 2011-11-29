* Will take years for Europe to recover says Gross

NEW YORK, Nov 29 Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest bond fund, said it will take years for Europe to recover from its current economic woes and investors should not count on any short-term fixes.

Gross, who runs the $244 billion PIMCO Total Return portfolio, wrote in a letter posted on PIMCO's website that it will be years before the Europe and other developed nations "can constructively escape from their straitjacket of debt."

He said that "debt-driven growth is a flawed business model" and the older, developed countries are now paying the price for issuing too much sovereign debt.

"Financial markets and society no longer have an appetite for it," said Gross, who also shares the title of co-chief investment officer at Pacific Investment Management Co with Mohamed El-Erian.

He predicted that global growth will likely remain stunted, with interest rates artificially low and investors continually disenchanted with returns that fail to match expectations.

Gross, who is based in Pimco's headquarters in Newport, California, said given the turmoil in Europe, emerging markets are a better place for investors to put their money. He said investors should consider putting money into assets in countries like Brazil or ones in Asia.

Gross also said investors scouring the developed world for places to put their money may want to focus on the "cleanest dirty shirts," or countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

PIMCO Total Return fund (PTTRX.O) has returned 2.08 percent year-to-date according to Morningstar. (Reporting by Manuela Badawy; edited by Matthew Goldstein and Tim Dobbyn)