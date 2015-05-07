* Fund aimed at pension, sovereign wealth funds, insurance
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, May 7 Alternative asset manager Aquila
Capital launched a European hydropower fund on Thursday, calling
it the first such fund for institutional investors.
The Aquila Capital European Hydropower Fund has initally
invested in 33 small plants with an average production capacity
of 210 gigawatt hours per year and an minimum investment size of
10 million euros.
It will initially focus on investments in Scandinavia, with
further involvement in Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Turkey.
"A lot of investors already have an allocation for solar and
wind in the renewables space but haven't for hydro so this would
provide further diversification on their investment portfolio,"
Oldrik Verloop, co-head of hydro investments at Aquila Capital,
told Reuters.
The fund, does not have a target size, is aimed at investors
such as sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, pension
funds and charities, Verloop said.
"Some utilities have been divesting their holdings in
hydropower and that is now giving an opportunity to long-term
financial investors to allocate to those assets," he said in an
interview.
European utilities have resorted to selling off some assets
amid weak demand for energy from manufacturers and falling
wholesale prices.
Aquila Capital's fund aims to achieve returns on its
portfolio of 7 to 9 percent and it has a lifetime of 20 years.
"You need to have a long-term investment horizon of 20 years
for hydro. That is why (the fund) is truly targeted to pension
funds, insurance companies and other investors that need to
cover their liabilities," Verloop said.
Aquila Capital, headquartered in Germany, is part of the
Aquila Group, which has around 8 billion euros of assets under
management, including almost 2 billion in renewables
infrastructure, solar, wind and hydropower assets.
Among institutional investors, interest in renewables
investments has picked up over the past year or so, Verloop
said, but the challenge is how to allocate funds to
infrastructure.
"Large players already have in-house infrastructure teams to
set up all the different agreements you need to have direct
investment in an operating company which is quite complex,"
Verloop said.
"For those who cannot build up those internal capabilities,
the challenge is getting access to (those investments). That is
where companies like ours come in."
