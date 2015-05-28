LONDON May 28 Britain's Investment Association
said regulators should focus on activities rather than firm or
fund size to identify systemic risks in the asset management
industry.
The trade body, which represents UK investment managers
overseeing 5 trillion pounds ($7.64 trillion) in assets, said
investments are owned by clients and thus not linked to the fate
of a manager.
"The Investment Association does not say that systemic risks
can never arise - just that they do not routinely arise in our
industry and that size is not a valid indicator," Richard
Metcalfe, director of regulatory affairs at the association,
said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6546 pounds)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)