ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russia's economy
needs to grow faster but government attempts to stimulate demand
will not succeed in the long run, the International Monetary
Fund's first managing director, David Lipton, said on Friday.
"Russia needs faster growth but it's not going to get much
faster growth by stimulating demand because there isn't that
much slack in the economy," Lipton said at the St Petersburg
International Economic Forum.
Lipton weighed into a policy debate in Russia about how to
revive flagging growth and stagnant investment, after Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said this week that a weaker rouble
exchange rate would boost exports and fiscal revenues.
Calling for better conditions for business to invest, Lipton
warned that stimulus might lift growth in the short run but
risked causing exchange rate pressures and pushing up inflation
in the longer term.