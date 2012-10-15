NEW YORK Oct 15 The notion that governments are "riskless" is the main false assumption underlying the euro zone, fund manager George Soros said on Monday.

"That is the fundamental flaw and it needs to be corrected by introducing Eurobonds, but that has become politically unacceptable by Germany," So ros, cha irman of Soros Fund Management, t o ld a business luncheon.

"There is now a recognition that there is something fundamentally flawed, but there is no (solution) as to what will take its place," he added later.