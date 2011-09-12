HONG KONG, Sept 12 News and developments in Asia
SEPTEMBER 9
HONG KONG, Sept 9 BlackRock Inc , the
world's largest asset manager, said it had appointed outgoing
HSBC Holdings Plc Hong Kong Chief Executive
Mark McCombe as chairman for Asia, replacing Rohit Bhagat.
HONG KONG, Sept 9 Fidelity's China fund has been
forced to buy back a portion of its shares to bolster investor
confidence, in a stern test of star manager Anthony Bolton.
HONG KONG, Sept 9 Government of Singapore
Investment Corp (GIC) , the city-state's biggest
sovereign wealth fund, has hired Arjun Khullar as a fund manager
from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co , IFR reported on Friday.
HONG KONG, Sept 9 U.S. cleantech private equity
fund Hudson Clean Energy Partners aims to raise its first
yuan-denominated fund, the largest of its kind to invest in
China's rapidly expanding clean energy market.
SEPTEMBER 8
LONDON, Sept 8 Insurance and financial
services-focused fund LeapFrog Investments has invested $15
million in Shriram Group's financial services business, the two
firms said on Thursday.
LONDON, Sept 8 The search is on for new
investment "safehavens" following Switzerland's blocking off of
its franc, diverting flows into less traditional assets that may
already be too expensive.
SEPTEMBER 7
HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said that a local court had found Billion Global Asset
Management Ltd and one of its directors guilty of three charges
related to trying to solicit investments for, promote and
operate a fund without a license.
SEPTEMBER 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 6 United States-based
TIAA-CREF headlined an international group of pension funds
pushing tougher guidelines for investing in agricultural land
around the world to ease opposition to expansion in the sector.
HONG KONG, Sept 6 Monsoon Capital, which managed
$1.6 billion before the financial crisis triggered major
redemptions, is banking on quant-driven strategies to regain
lost ground following strong performance in its Asia-Pacific
hedge fund, founder Gautam Prakash said. [IDnL3E7K607T]
HONG KONG, Sept 6 The growing use of exchange
traded funds as a way to gain access to Asian markets, and
heavier activity around index rebalancing is driving growth in
program trading in the region, according to a report published
by Credit Suisse Group AG .
SEPTEMBER 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Schroders is targeting copper and
coal miners in its natural resources equity fund given the tight
supply, and believes a slowdown in the West would only encourage
China to go on a buying spree, providing support for industrial
commodities.
HONG KONG, Sept 5 The launch of a $300 million
hedge fund by Carl Huttenlocher, former Asia head of JPMorgan
Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, has been delayed by a
review by Hong Kong's regulator after an anonymous complaint,
Huttenlocher said.
NEW DELHI, Sept 5 India's diversified equity
funds posted their biggest drop since the beginning of the year
in August, falling nearly as much as the broader market, as
exposure to small- and mid-sized companies and sectors such as
financials dented performance.
ZURICH/SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singapore-based hedge
fund Harmony Capital plans to sell its assets at a steep
discount, a move that will see its managers continue to receive
hefty fees but leave some investors crying foul.
