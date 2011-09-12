HONG KONG, Sept 12 News and developments in Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending September 9.

SEPTEMBER 9

HONG KONG, Sept 9 BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, said it had appointed outgoing HSBC Holdings Plc Hong Kong Chief Executive Mark McCombe as chairman for Asia, replacing Rohit Bhagat.

HONG KONG, Sept 9 Fidelity's China fund has been forced to buy back a portion of its shares to bolster investor confidence, in a stern test of star manager Anthony Bolton.

HONG KONG, Sept 9 Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) , the city-state's biggest sovereign wealth fund, has hired Arjun Khullar as a fund manager from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co , IFR reported on Friday.

HONG KONG, Sept 9 U.S. cleantech private equity fund Hudson Clean Energy Partners aims to raise its first yuan-denominated fund, the largest of its kind to invest in China's rapidly expanding clean energy market.

SEPTEMBER 8

LONDON, Sept 8 Insurance and financial services-focused fund LeapFrog Investments has invested $15 million in Shriram Group's financial services business, the two firms said on Thursday.

LONDON, Sept 8 The search is on for new investment "safehavens" following Switzerland's blocking off of its franc, diverting flows into less traditional assets that may already be too expensive.

SEPTEMBER 7

HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong's securities regulator said that a local court had found Billion Global Asset Management Ltd and one of its directors guilty of three charges related to trying to solicit investments for, promote and operate a fund without a license.

SEPTEMBER 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 6 United States-based TIAA-CREF headlined an international group of pension funds pushing tougher guidelines for investing in agricultural land around the world to ease opposition to expansion in the sector.

HONG KONG, Sept 6 Monsoon Capital, which managed $1.6 billion before the financial crisis triggered major redemptions, is banking on quant-driven strategies to regain lost ground following strong performance in its Asia-Pacific hedge fund, founder Gautam Prakash said. [IDnL3E7K607T]

HONG KONG, Sept 6 The growing use of exchange traded funds as a way to gain access to Asian markets, and heavier activity around index rebalancing is driving growth in program trading in the region, according to a report published by Credit Suisse Group AG .

SEPTEMBER 5

LONDON, Sept 5 Schroders is targeting copper and coal miners in its natural resources equity fund given the tight supply, and believes a slowdown in the West would only encourage China to go on a buying spree, providing support for industrial commodities.

HONG KONG, Sept 5 The launch of a $300 million hedge fund by Carl Huttenlocher, former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, has been delayed by a review by Hong Kong's regulator after an anonymous complaint, Huttenlocher said.

NEW DELHI, Sept 5 India's diversified equity funds posted their biggest drop since the beginning of the year in August, falling nearly as much as the broader market, as exposure to small- and mid-sized companies and sectors such as financials dented performance.

ZURICH/SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singapore-based hedge fund Harmony Capital plans to sell its assets at a steep discount, a move that will see its managers continue to receive hefty fees but leave some investors crying foul.

For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week, please see: (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)