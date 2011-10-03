HONG KONG Oct 3 News and developments in Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending Sept. 30.

SEPTEMBER 30

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Friday that its India head, Manish Kejriwal, has decided to step down to explore the creation of a new fund in India, the latest in a series of changes in the investment firm's management.

Japan's Kokusai Asset Management wants to further reduce its holdings of Italian bonds in its $27 billion bond fund, the world's third largest, due to deepening concern over the euro zone debt crisis, the chief manager of the fund said.

Chinese mutual fund managers, who last month expressed their most negative views on stocks in 14 months, have suggested slightly higher equity exposure, betting on a market rebound in the wake of this month's about 8 percent slump, the latest monthly Reuters fund poll showed.

SEPTEMBER 29

Investors are entering the fourth quarter with a slightly raised exposure to shares and holding high reserves of cash that could quickly be used to fuel a stock rally, Reuters polls showed on Thursday.

A selloff in the offshore yuan market sparked by a retreat from Asian currencies and bonds has left most investors nursing their losses, but Mason Wu at Prudence Investment Management is quietly using this opportunity to buy quality names.

Japanese fund managers raised their global stock weighting to the highest in nine months in September on the view that risk-aversion sparked by worries about Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economy may have been overdone, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

SEPTEMBER 28

Hedge fund Ballingal Investment Advisors, which gained 9 percent in September shorting commodities and currencies such as the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, said investors should prepare for a bounce back in equities.

U.S. fund manager Franklin Templeton sold about $171 million in South Korean bonds earlier this week, although it has not appeared to change its bullish view on the won currency, officials at Seoul's financial authorities said on Wednesday.

SEPTEMBER 27

Shanghai is mulling over a plan to set up a yuan fund to conduct investment and lending overseas, official media reported on Tuesday, but details of operations and effectiveness of such an approach by China remained unclear.

Asia's hedge funds industry is seen struggling to regain its pre-crisis size any time soon as the recent global market slump threatens to deter investors from making fresh allocations to them and delay new product launches.

SEPTEMBER 26

Libya's sovereign wealth fund, which is conducting a review of all investments made by the toppled Gaddafi regime, has uncovered potentially large losses in its $5 billion Africa portfolio, its acting chief executive said.

Gold will continue to serve as a hedge against risk on a longer-term basis despite recent falls, given the lack of other safe-haven assets to protect investors against global economic uncertainty, a manager at Stenham Asset Management said.

Assets held by global Islamic funds jumped 7.6 percent in 2010 to $58 billion, reflecting new money inflows and strength in fixed income, commodities and other alternative investments, Ernst & Young said on Monday.

UBS said on Monday it has hired Edmund Koh, who was recently at Carlyle Group , as chief executive officer of its wealth management business in Singapore.

The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs will invest up to 10 billion rupees ($202 million) in an Indian renewable energy start-up, as the U.S. investment bank bets big on the sector in the world's second-fastest growing major economy.

About three-quarters of assets under the management of Asia-focused hedge funds are managed by fund managers based in the region, up from about 60 percent three years ago, according to a survey by industry tracker AsiaHedge released on Monday.

