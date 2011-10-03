HONG KONG Oct 3 News and developments in Asia
mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the
week ending Sept. 30.
SEPTEMBER 30
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Friday
that its India head, Manish Kejriwal, has decided to step down
to explore the creation of a new fund in India, the latest in a
series of changes in the investment firm's management.
Japan's Kokusai Asset Management wants to further reduce its
holdings of Italian bonds in its $27 billion bond fund, the
world's third largest, due to deepening concern over the euro
zone debt crisis, the chief manager of the fund said.
Chinese mutual fund managers, who last month expressed their
most negative views on stocks in 14 months, have suggested
slightly higher equity exposure, betting on a market rebound in
the wake of this month's about 8 percent slump, the latest
monthly Reuters fund poll showed.
SEPTEMBER 29
Investors are entering the fourth quarter with a slightly
raised exposure to shares and holding high reserves of cash that
could quickly be used to fuel a stock rally, Reuters polls
showed on Thursday.
A selloff in the offshore yuan market sparked by a retreat
from Asian currencies and bonds has left most investors nursing
their losses, but Mason Wu at Prudence Investment Management is
quietly using this opportunity to buy quality names.
Japanese fund managers raised their global stock weighting
to the highest in nine months in September on the view that
risk-aversion sparked by worries about Europe's debt crisis and
the U.S. economy may have been overdone, a Reuters poll showed
on Thursday.
SEPTEMBER 28
Hedge fund Ballingal Investment Advisors, which gained 9
percent in September shorting commodities and currencies such as
the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, said investors
should prepare for a bounce back in equities.
U.S. fund manager Franklin Templeton sold about $171 million
in South Korean bonds earlier this week, although it has not
appeared to change its bullish view on the won currency,
officials at Seoul's financial authorities said on Wednesday.
SEPTEMBER 27
Shanghai is mulling over a plan to set up a yuan fund to
conduct investment and lending overseas, official media reported
on Tuesday, but details of operations and effectiveness of such
an approach by China remained unclear.
Asia's hedge funds industry is seen struggling to regain its
pre-crisis size any time soon as the recent global market slump
threatens to deter investors from making fresh allocations to
them and delay new product launches.
SEPTEMBER 26
Libya's sovereign wealth fund, which is conducting a review
of all investments made by the toppled Gaddafi regime, has
uncovered potentially large losses in its $5 billion Africa
portfolio, its acting chief executive said.
Gold will continue to serve as a hedge against risk on a
longer-term basis despite recent falls, given the lack of other
safe-haven assets to protect investors against global economic
uncertainty, a manager at Stenham Asset Management said.
Assets held by global Islamic funds jumped 7.6 percent in
2010 to $58 billion, reflecting new money inflows and strength
in fixed income, commodities and other alternative investments,
Ernst & Young said on Monday.
UBS said on Monday it has hired Edmund Koh, who
was recently at Carlyle Group , as chief executive
officer of its wealth management business in Singapore.
The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs will invest
up to 10 billion rupees ($202 million) in an Indian renewable
energy start-up, as the U.S. investment bank bets big on the
sector in the world's second-fastest growing major economy.
About three-quarters of assets under the management of
Asia-focused hedge funds are managed by fund managers based in
the region, up from about 60 percent three years ago, according
to a survey by industry tracker AsiaHedge released on Monday.
For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week,
please see:
(Compiled by Nishant Kumar)