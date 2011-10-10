HONG KONG Oct 10 News and developments in Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending Oct. 7.

OCTOBER 7

HONG KONG Oct 7 French bank BNP Paribas' fund management subsidiary THEAM plans to quadruple its investment in Asia-focused hedge funds to 200 million euros ($268 million) over the next year to tap the region's strong growth, a senior THEAM executive said.

OCTOBER 6

LONDON, Oct 6 For all the confidence in China's resilience to global economic shocks over the past decade, some investors are now starting to worry about a hard landing for the high-flying economic giant.

HONG KONG, Oct 6 HSBC's asset management arm is still seeing net inflows into its Asian funds even with the current market volatility, with investors increasingly picking fixed income over equities, a senior executive said on Thursday.

HONG KONG, Oct 6 Mutual funds investing in Asia suffered their biggest blow since 2008 in the third quarter as investors dumped relatively riskier emerging market assets on the European debt crisis and fear of an economic slowdown.

OCTOBER 5

LONDON, Oct 5 Index compiler MSCI launched a tradeable emerging equity index on Wednesday which contains 50 of its benchmark emerging index's largest constituents, MSCI said in a statement.

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 The reams of new regulations faced by private banks in Asia is eating into their margins as tough new rules force them to spend big on compliance while they close their doors to wealthy U.S. clients.

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 5 Asia's wealth management industry is seen ripe for a consolidation over the next two years as the market turmoil takes a toll on rich clients and rising regulatory and staffing costs threaten the survival of smaller players.

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Standard Chartered has set up an onshore presence in Kenya for private banking and wants to grow that business in other parts of Africa, its head of private banking said on Wednesday.

OCTOBER 4

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Investors should shun all risky assets and hold cash until early November when the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) meets to find a solution for the eurozone debt crisis, a Citigroup strategist said.

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) , the nation's largest lender, aims to more than double private banking assets in Asia to C$25 billion ($23.8 billion) by 2015, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 India's diversified stock funds posted their worst quarterly performance in nearly three years, as rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and global debt worries led to a fall in key stock indices.

Oct 4 An emerging market selloff has reached a tipping point.

HONG KONG, Oct 4 HSBC has hired former Citigroup executive Glenn Kennedy as head of sales for the alternatives sector in Asia Pacific, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

SEOUL, Oct 4 South Korea's $46 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday it was not planning to further raise its stake in Bank of America , after it said recently that it had reinvested roughly half of the $145 million dividend it received from the bank to boost its holdings in the U.S. financial firm.

OCTOBER 3

SINGAPORE/GENEVA, Oct 3 Wealthy individuals should buy gold as it has become an attractive investment following last month's sharp reversal, private bankers in Asia said on Monday.

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 DBS , Southeast Asia's largest lender, said on Monday its wealth management arm has attracted inflows from rich clients in the recent global markets selloff, drawn by its reputation as one of Asia's safest banks.

