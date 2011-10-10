HONG KONG Oct 10 News and developments in Asia
mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the
week ending Oct. 7.
OCTOBER 7
HONG KONG Oct 7 French bank BNP Paribas'
fund management subsidiary THEAM plans to quadruple
its investment in Asia-focused hedge funds to 200 million euros
($268 million) over the next year to tap the region's strong
growth, a senior THEAM executive said.
OCTOBER 6
LONDON, Oct 6 For all the confidence in China's
resilience to global economic shocks over the past decade, some
investors are now starting to worry about a hard landing for the
high-flying economic giant.
HONG KONG, Oct 6 HSBC's asset
management arm is still seeing net inflows into its Asian funds
even with the current market volatility, with investors
increasingly picking fixed income over equities, a senior
executive said on Thursday.
HONG KONG, Oct 6 Mutual funds investing in Asia
suffered their biggest blow since 2008 in the third quarter as
investors dumped relatively riskier emerging market assets on
the European debt crisis and fear of an economic slowdown.
OCTOBER 5
LONDON, Oct 5 Index compiler MSCI launched a
tradeable emerging equity index on Wednesday which contains 50
of its benchmark emerging index's largest constituents, MSCI
said in a statement.
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 The reams of new regulations
faced by private banks in Asia is eating into their margins as
tough new rules force them to spend big on compliance while they
close their doors to wealthy U.S. clients.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 5 Asia's wealth
management industry is seen ripe for a consolidation over the
next two years as the market turmoil takes a toll on rich
clients and rising regulatory and staffing costs threaten the
survival of smaller players.
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Standard Chartered
has set up an onshore presence in Kenya for private banking and
wants to grow that business in other parts of Africa, its head
of private banking said on Wednesday.
OCTOBER 4
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Investors should shun all risky
assets and hold cash until early November when the Group of 20
leading economies (G20) meets to find a solution for the
eurozone debt crisis, a Citigroup strategist said.
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
, the nation's largest lender, aims to more than double
private banking assets in Asia to C$25 billion ($23.8 billion)
by 2015, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI, Oct 4 India's diversified stock funds
posted their worst quarterly performance in nearly three years,
as rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and global
debt worries led to a fall in key stock indices.
Oct 4 An emerging market selloff has reached a
tipping point.
HONG KONG, Oct 4 HSBC has hired former
Citigroup executive Glenn Kennedy as head of sales for the
alternatives sector in Asia Pacific, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
SEOUL, Oct 4 South Korea's $46 billion sovereign
wealth fund said on Tuesday it was not planning to further raise
its stake in Bank of America , after it said recently
that it had reinvested roughly half of the $145 million dividend
it received from the bank to boost its holdings in the U.S.
financial firm.
OCTOBER 3
SINGAPORE/GENEVA, Oct 3 Wealthy individuals
should buy gold as it has become an attractive investment
following last month's sharp reversal, private bankers in Asia
said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 DBS , Southeast Asia's
largest lender, said on Monday its wealth management arm has
attracted inflows from rich clients in the recent global markets
selloff, drawn by its reputation as one of Asia's safest banks.
