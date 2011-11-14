HONG KONG Nov 14 News and developments in
the Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News
for the week ending Nov. 11.
NOVEMBER 11
HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong-based Rega
Technologies plans to launch a China-focused long/short equities
hedge fund in January with about $40 million in initial capital
from partners, friends and family, said Managing Director
Kin-Leung Chan.
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Zain Fancy, former head of
Morgan Stanley's Asia real estate investment business, has set
up a firm in Singapore to invest in small and medium-sized
properties following the end of a legal dispute with Och-Ziff
Capital Management Group LLC.
NOVEMBER 10
LONDON, Nov 10 The largest foreign investor in
Japan's Olympus Corp has warned the Tokyo Stock
Exchange (TSE) against delisting the embattled camera and
endoscope maker, saying that would risk "vast negative
ramifications" for foreign investors in Japan.
JAKARTA, Nov 10 LeapFrog Investments, a U.S.
fund focused on insurance-related firms, is looking to buy
minority stakes in companies in Indonesia and the Philippines
next year to tap markets it sees as under-penetrated, its
founder told Reuters on Thursday.
NOVEMBER 9
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Olympus Corp
shareholders burned by the Japanese company's accounting scandal
are unlikely to recover investment losses in U.S. courts and
might not fare much better suing in Japan.
HONG KONG, Nov 9 Hedge fund managers seeking to
bet against China property developers are seeing the cost of
borrowing shares skyrocket as investors have piled into the
stocks expecting a real estate market slump.
HONG KONG, Nov 9 New York-based Alkeon Capital
Management LLC's Asia hedge fund surged 26 percent in October,
its biggest monthly gain since launching in 2007, an investor
letter seen by Reuters showed.
TOKYO, Nov 9 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Asset
Management said on Wednesday it had sold all shares of
scandal-hit Olympus Corp from its eight mutual funds
the previous day, totalling a slim 5.28 million yen ($68,000).
NOVEMBER 8
TAIPEI, Nov 8 Mark Mobius, one of the world's
best-known emerging market investors, is still buying Thai
stocks, although in small amounts, as valuations have not come
down much even after widespread flooding in the country.
NOVEMBER 7
LONDON, Nov 7 Hedge fund manager Man Group Plc
has hired Yifei Li, one of China's top businesswomen, to
help drive its expansion into the fast-growing economy's
fledgling hedge fund industry.
SYDNEY, Nov 7 Property assets held by Australian
listed and unlisted funds slipped 2 percent to A$301.95 billion
($309.71 billion) in 2011 from last year as volatile financial
markets and uncertain global economies drove investors out of
the sector, an industry survey showed.
HONG KONG, Nov 7 Fears of government
intervention and regulatory changes are causing companies in
Asia and Europe to refrain from increasing spending despite
improved balance sheets since the global financial crisis, a
survey by money manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment showed.
