HONG KONG Nov 14 News and developments in the Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending Nov. 11.

NOVEMBER 11

HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong-based Rega Technologies plans to launch a China-focused long/short equities hedge fund in January with about $40 million in initial capital from partners, friends and family, said Managing Director Kin-Leung Chan.

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Zain Fancy, former head of Morgan Stanley's Asia real estate investment business, has set up a firm in Singapore to invest in small and medium-sized properties following the end of a legal dispute with Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC.

NOVEMBER 10

LONDON, Nov 10 The largest foreign investor in Japan's Olympus Corp has warned the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) against delisting the embattled camera and endoscope maker, saying that would risk "vast negative ramifications" for foreign investors in Japan.

JAKARTA, Nov 10 LeapFrog Investments, a U.S. fund focused on insurance-related firms, is looking to buy minority stakes in companies in Indonesia and the Philippines next year to tap markets it sees as under-penetrated, its founder told Reuters on Thursday.

NOVEMBER 9

NEW YORK, Nov 9 Olympus Corp shareholders burned by the Japanese company's accounting scandal are unlikely to recover investment losses in U.S. courts and might not fare much better suing in Japan.

HONG KONG, Nov 9 Hedge fund managers seeking to bet against China property developers are seeing the cost of borrowing shares skyrocket as investors have piled into the stocks expecting a real estate market slump.

HONG KONG, Nov 9 New York-based Alkeon Capital Management LLC's Asia hedge fund surged 26 percent in October, its biggest monthly gain since launching in 2007, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.

TOKYO, Nov 9 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Asset Management said on Wednesday it had sold all shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp from its eight mutual funds the previous day, totalling a slim 5.28 million yen ($68,000).

NOVEMBER 8

TAIPEI, Nov 8 Mark Mobius, one of the world's best-known emerging market investors, is still buying Thai stocks, although in small amounts, as valuations have not come down much even after widespread flooding in the country.

NOVEMBER 7

LONDON, Nov 7 Hedge fund manager Man Group Plc has hired Yifei Li, one of China's top businesswomen, to help drive its expansion into the fast-growing economy's fledgling hedge fund industry.

SYDNEY, Nov 7 Property assets held by Australian listed and unlisted funds slipped 2 percent to A$301.95 billion ($309.71 billion) in 2011 from last year as volatile financial markets and uncertain global economies drove investors out of the sector, an industry survey showed.

HONG KONG, Nov 7 Fears of government intervention and regulatory changes are causing companies in Asia and Europe to refrain from increasing spending despite improved balance sheets since the global financial crisis, a survey by money manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment showed.

($1 = 0.975 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)