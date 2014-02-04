HONG KONG Feb 4 News and developments in Asian
funds industry in the last one week.
FEBRUARY 3
European banks have loaned in excess of $3 trillion to
emerging markets, more than four times U.S. lenders and putting
them at greater risk if financial market turmoil in countries
such as Turkey, Brazil, India and South Africa intensifies.
JANUARY 31
Any spill-over damage to the developed world from a sell-off
in emerging markets is likely to come through violent swings in
financial flows rather than via lost trade, with Japan seen as
most vulnerable.
The world's top investors kicked off the new year by cutting
emerging Asian bond holdings to a 2-1/2 year low while keeping
relatively high weightings in euro zone stocks, a Reuters poll
showed on Friday.
Continental European funds cut equity and debt exposure to
emerging Europe and Asia in January as they braced for a
volatile start to 2014 driven by expectations of further cuts in
U.S. stimulus.
Investors yanked $9 billion from emerging stock and bond
funds during a turbulent past week, with equities seeing their
biggest outflow in 2-1/2 years, banks said on Friday citing data
from Boston-based fund tracker EPFR Global.
Two multi-billion dollar U.S. hedge funds, one of which was
Asia-focused, will close, the Wall Street Journal reported late
on Thursday.
Japanese fund managers trimmed their exposure to equities in
Japan and U.S. markets in January on the view that valuations
were too high, and as the allure of risky assets decreased after
the Federal Reserve began to trim its bond-buying stimulus, a
Reuters poll showed.
JANUARY 30
Segantii Capital Management, one of Asia's fastest growing
hedge funds, has been hit by five resignations in the last few
weeks, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after
the firm saw its first annual loss.
China fund managers suggested raising bond allocations from
a three-year low, taking some comfort in the central bank's
recent cash injections, while cutting cash and standing pat on
stocks for the next three months, according to a Reuters monthly
poll.
Norway's finance ministry has told its $810 billion oil
fund, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, to stop
investing in two Israeli firms and one Indian company on ethical
grounds.
JANUARY 29
Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T
are considering forming a partnership to provide administrative
services to hedge funds, a senior official of the Japanese
lender said on Wednesday.
JANUARY 28
J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it has received a RMB 1
billion ($165.34 million) quota from the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange under China's renminbi qualified foreign
institutional investor scheme, the largest quota ever issued to
a foreign institution. The money manager will use the quota to
launch a China equity fund.
Chinese asset management firm CSOP said on Tuesday it was
collaborating with London-based Source to apply for an
exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States, following their
first such product launch in London earlier this month.
Two Hong Kong asset management firms have agreed to pay
$10.9 million to settle charges by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission of insider trading ahead of a bid by China's
CNOOC for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc.
The fund manager in charge of investing the Chinese
government's foreign exchange reserves, who helped diversify its
foreign asset portfolio away from U.S. Treasury bonds, is
leaving his position, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
JANUARY 27
Emerging markets may be unrecognisable from the small and
fragile economies that fell like dominoes 15 years ago, but they
are just as vulnerable today to the same sort of indiscriminate
selling when investor panic sets in.
(Compiled by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)