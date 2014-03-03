By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG, March 3
Dagmar Baeuerle, a director of prime finance business
advisory services for Asia-Pacific at the prime brokerage unit
of Citigroup, has quit, sources familiar with the matter
said. Baeuerle, who was responsible for consultancy services to
hedge funds, had joined the bank in 2010 from U.S. money manager
Crown Advisors International. A Citigroup spokesman declined
comment. Baeuerle could not be reached for comment.
James Chen, former head of programme trading and Delta One
in Asia ex-Japan at Barclays Plc, started as head of
the Asia desk for equities last week at BlueCrest Capital, said
a spokesman for BlueCrest, which is one of the world's biggest
hedge fund firms and manages $32 billion. Chen is based in
Singapore and reports to London-based Christian Dalban, who is
heading BlueCrest's efforts to expand into equities. BlueCrest
has hired at least 25 portfolio managers for the equity business
which is seeded with its partners capital. It employs 580 people
globally.
FEBRUARY 28
Norway's $840 billion sovereign fund, the world's biggest
equity investor, has cut its investments in gold and coal miners
due to environmental concerns and will review the entire mining
sector this year, it said on Friday.
The world's top investors cut exposure to emerging European
equities to a five-month low in February as they fretted over a
spillover from tensions in Ukraine and Russia, Reuters polls
showed on Friday.
Japan's public pension fund, the world's largest, reported a
4.73 percent return on investments in the October-December
quarter, thanks to gains in Japanese stocks and an increase in
the value of its foreign assets due to a weaker yen.
China granted nearly $3 billion in fresh quotas to licensed
overseas institutional investors in February, data released on
Friday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
showed.
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the
world's largest pension fund, said on Friday it has joined
Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS)
and Development Bank of Japan in investing in infrastructure
projects.
China fund managers suggested raising bond allocations to
the highest in five months, while cutting back on equities to a
10-month low as a slowing economy stokes fears of credit
defaults, according to a monthly Reuters poll.
Japanese fund managers raised the assets in their model
portfolio allocated to stocks to a 2-1/2-year high in February,
favouring U.S. shares as they chalked up recent softness in U.S.
data to extreme weather, a Reuters poll showed.
FEBRUARY 27
China's latest step to overhaul its pension system to even
out payments between urban and rural residents is a move experts
say is more symbolic than sweeping.
China has released details of a pension scheme reform that
seeks to decrease urban-rural economic divisions before 2020,
state media reported on Wednesday, part of an overhaul that
encourages labour mobility but does not address deeper problems
in the system.
FEBRUARY 26
Luxembourg is talking to China about allowing mutual
recognition of investment funds based in the two countries, a
senior Luxembourg official said on Wednesday.
Seth Fischer, one of Asia's best-known hedge fund managers,
has written to Nintendo Co Ltd urging the Japanese
console maker to develop and sell games for mobile platforms run
by Apple Inc and Google Inc.
FEBRUARY 25
Singapore's state investment agency's fund management arm,
Fullerton, is to open an office in London to build up its
business with European investors, Britain's finance ministry
said on Tuesday.
Hedge funds launched in Asia in 2013 raised a fifth less
than a year before as more managers launched funds with smaller
sizes, according to a survey.
FEBRUARY 24
Large Indian investors are challenging a plan by Maruti
Suzuki to source cars from an Indian plant to be built
by its parent, Suzuki Motor Co, saying minority
shareholders would be better off if Maruti made the cars itself.
Azerbaijan's state oil fund plans to spend about $1 billion
on real estate abroad, mainly in Asia and Australia, the fund's
deputy CEO said, as it further diversifies a broad portfolio of
foreign assets.
Singapore-based asset manager Dymon Asia Capital has
partnered former SAC Capital portfolio manager Carl Vine to
raise a $500 million global hedge fund to invest in stocks, as
investor interest in equity-focused funds makes a strong
comeback.
(Compiled by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Gallagher)