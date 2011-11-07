HONG KONG Nov 7 News and developments in the Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending Nov. 4.

NOVEMBER 4

SHANGHAI Nov 4 Mandarin Capital Partners, a Sino-European private equity firm, plans to launch a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) fund next year to meet rising demand for overseas acquisitions by Chinese firms, a senior executive said on Friday.

NOVEMBER 3

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. investors put modest levels of fresh cash to work in both stock and bond funds in the week ended Nov. 2, while money market funds saw outflows top $11.5 billion, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.

NOVEMBER 2

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 China's foreign exchange regulator granted no fresh quotas for foreign institutions to invest in the country's capital markets from early May through to September this year, the longest stretch without any new quotas in around four years.

HONG KONG, Nov 2 China's property sector credit will offer fewer opportunities after last year's spectacular gains and investors should switch to consumer-driven plays as the world's second-largest economy turns to consumption from investment as its key driver, hedge fund Prudence Investment Management said.

TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's SBI Holdings 8473.T said on Wednesday it will launch with Shanghai Yidian Holding Company two funds totalling 500 million yuan ($78.7 million) to invest in the Chinese technology, media and telecommunications sector.

NOVEMBER 1

Nov 1 Pimco, home to the world's largest bond fund, launched on Tuesday the first of three new country index exchange-traded funds to capitalize on the strong economies' ability to weather the global economic slowdown.

MUMBAI, Nov 1 A fund managed by Housing Development Finance Corp. HDFC.NS will invest about 2 billion rupees ($41 million) in one of the projects of New Delhi-based real estate developer ATS Infrastructure Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Most large Asian real estate funds and companies rely on European banks for only a small proportion of their borrowings and are hence not vulnerable to a pullback in lending resulting from turmoil in the euro zone, a regional real estate body said on Tuesday.

MUMBAI, Nov 1 The head of Morgan Stanley's MS.N global real estate fund in India is stepping down to explore setting up his own fund, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining a recent movement of top executives in the Indian private equity sector to raise their own funds.

OCTOBER 31

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Dividend payments by companies in emerging markets are set to rise, offering opportunities to offset declining yields in developed markets, a fund manager at ING Investment Management said.

LONDON, Oct 31 Southeastern Asset Management, the largest non-Japanese shareholder in Olympus 7733.T, has published its letter to the chairman and CEO of the scandal-hit maker of medical optics, demanding the company give it access to board minutes related to a series of controversial acquisitions.

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 Chinese fund managers are suggesting higher exposure to stocks and bonds, betting the government will start to loosen the screws on monetary policy as inflationary pressure eases, the latest monthly Reuters fund poll shows.

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 The China unit of investment bank JP Morgan JPM.N has won approval to become a trading member of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the eighth foreign financial institute to obtain such membership, said the exchange on its website (www.sge.com.cn).

TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese fund managers cut their global stock weighting and raised their bond allocation for October, reworking model portfolios at a time when worries about the European debt crisis were weighing heavily on the market, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

