By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 3 Investors' appetite for
yield and risk-taking drove interest into high-yield "junk" bond
funds and emerging markets equities in the week ended Wednesday,
Feb. 1, bolstered by the Federal Reserve's announcement of
near-zero interest rates into late 2014, data from EPFR Global
showed on Friday.
Emerging Markets equity funds rounded out a month when they
recorded inflows every single day by taking in another $3.5
billion in the latest week, taking their monthly and
year-to-date total to $11.3 billion.
High-yield bond funds also benefited from the "risk-on"
trade, enjoying $2.74 billion in inflows, EPFR added.
Overall, global bond funds absorbed a net $7.47 billion
--the biggest weekly inflow since the company began tracking the
category in the second quarter of 2002, EPFR said.
"Yield was again the major driver of flows, with investors
favoring asset classes offering above average returns," EPFR
Global's research director Cameron Brandt wrote in the press
release.
Municipal bonds were also a standout performer.
Muni bond funds garnered $1.67 billion, their "best week in
over five years," according to EPFR.
"Yields on a municipal bond are very low right now, and if
they can get higher yields by going into funds, that's certainly
enticing people into the funds as opposed to buying their own
bond," said William Ahern, senior portfolio manager at Eaton
Vance.
Mortgage-backed bond funds also gained, attracting $832
million in inflows.
Commodities sector funds gained $1.84 billion in inflows.
EPFR's Brandt said a predicted $10,000 a ton price for copper
this year and attraction to gold after the Fed's interest rate
announcement boosted commodities funds in January.
Not all categories had a good week. U.S.-focused equity
funds had outflows of $2.67 billion, according to the Cambridge,
Massachusetts-based fund tracker. Despite a 4.4 percent rise of
the S&P 500 .SPX in January, the index fell 0.15 percent over
the reporting period on account of stalled Greek debt talks, a
decline in new home sales of 2.2 percent, and disappointing news
from companies such as Procter and Gamble Co. PG.N, Chevron
Corp. CVX.N, and Exxon Mobil XOM.N.
EUROPE AND EMERGING MARKETS
European bond funds pulled in $427 million in inflows as
Greece's talks with private creditors to reduce the country's
debt remained inconclusive. Developed European equity funds had
outflows of $762 million, the 12th time in the past 13 weeks
according to the company's press release.
Long-only emerging equity funds had inflows of $3.52
billion, and global emerging markets (GEM) equity funds brought
in $2.62 billion. Latin America, which closed January markets
with a 12.5 percent gain, had inflows of $254 million.
Emerging market bond funds absorbed $1.15 billion in
inflows, a 26-week high according to the press release.
Dedicated BRIC funds (Brazil, Russia, India, China) had
slight inflows of $4 million. In equity-specific funds, China
led with $247 million in inflows, while Russia had $237 million
in inflows, Brazil $103 million, and India $10 million.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)