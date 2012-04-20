By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, April 20
NEW YORK, April 20 Fund investors favored bonds
over equities in the latest week as Spain's borrowing costs rose
and rekindled concerns over the euro zone, data from EPFR Global
showed on Friday.
Global bond funds absorbed a net $4.67 billion in inflows
while global equity funds attracted a meager $52 million in the
week ended April 18, EPFR Global's Director of Research Cameron
Brandt said.
U.S. bond funds alone gained $4.05 billion in inflows, while
U.S. equity fund flows had minimal outflows, Brandt said.
High-yield "junk" bond funds recovered from last-week's setback
of $1.41 billion in redemptions with $649 million in new money.
"Despite the relative unattractiveness of bonds in general
as an asset class, investors continue to favor them in the face
of global uncertainty," said Daniel Greenhaus, chief global
strategist at financial services firm BTIG LLC.
The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent over the reporting
period. Markets were choppy in response to uncertainty over
rising yields on Spain's government debt and lower-than-expected
growth in China, which were offset by strong U.S. corporate
earnings and a positive Spanish debt auction later in the week.
Emerging market bond funds recovered from last week's
outflows of $99 million with inflows of $675 million.
These funds continue to appeal to investors for their high
yields, diversification, and ability to access the currency
market, said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells
Fargo Funds Management.
Emerging markets equity funds had $716 million in outflows,
continuing the previous week's outflows of $859 million. They
are the first back-to-back weeks of outflows in the category
since December, EPFR Global's Brandt said.
European equity funds had $1.33 billion in redemptions,
while European bond funds had $191 million in redemptions.
"Clearly, the last two weeks have seen a reemergence of
European tensions in Italy, France, and obviously Spain, so it's
not surprising at all to see investors taking a break," said
Greenhaus.
Total money-market funds had inflows of $6.5 billion, a
recovery from last week's redemptions of $1.7 billion.
ASIA, SECTOR-SPECIFIC FUNDS
Asia ex-Japan equity funds had redemptions of $470 million,
which EPFR Global's Brandt attributed to concerns over a
slowdown in China's economy.
Among sector-specific funds, energy funds gained $712
million and commodities funds gained $472 million, both
reversing outflows from the previous week.
Commodities sector funds are the inflow leaders
year-to-date, EPFR Global's Brandt said.
