By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, April 27
billion in the week ended April 25, the 25th consecutive week of
billion in the week ended April 25, the 25th consecutive week of
inflows and the longest run of gains since mid-2010, according
to EPFR Global on Friday.
Meanwhile, for the 6th straight week, investors pulled money
out of U.S. stock funds, with $2.38 billion in outflows during
the period, the fund tracking firm said.
The move away from U.S. stocks and into U.S. bond funds came
as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said April 25 that he
did not see an immediate need for another round of bond
purchases to boost the economy. Although Bernanke did say the
Fed would act, if the economy were to weaken.
U.S. bond funds gained $4.63 billion in inflows, accounting
for 90 percent of the net inflows into bond funds globally, said
Cameron Brandt, EPFR's director of research.
Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth
Management in Birmingham, Alabama, said the flow of money into
U.S. bond funds indicates investors are seeking safer assets
while "chasing yield."
Yet the aversion to risk did not extend to high-yield bonds.
Junk bond funds gained $1.03 billion in inflows, up from $649
million in inflows the previous week.
Globally, equity funds fared poorly in the week with net
redemptions of $7.38 billion. Brandt said that was the second
biggest weekly outflow for the group in year to date.
Over the past month, investors globally have pulled money
from stocks as concern about the euro zone has reignited, in
part over worry about the health of the Spanish economy. The
upcoming national election in France also has weighed on
investor sentiment.
The concern about the Spanish government's high-borrowing
costs was a bigger issue for investors in the past week than
relatively strong U.S. corporate earnings reports, which helped
push the S&P 500 up 1 percent over the period.
"People are worried that (Spain) is sliding towards a Greek
kind of situation," said Jim Awad, managing director of Zephyr
Management in New York.
EMERGING MARKETS, MUNIS, AND EQUITY-SPECIFIC FUNDS
Emerging market bond funds-also noted for their high yields-
had inflows of $540 million, down modestly from the previous
week's inflows of $675 million.
The appetite for emerging market bonds did not extend to
equities, as emerging market equity funds had outflows of $377
million.
Inflows into municipal bond funds rose to $544 million from
$159 million the previous week, while net money market fund
inflows declined to $3.03 billion from $6.5 billion the previous
week.
China's equity-specific funds had inflows of $80 million, a
reversal from the previous week's outflows of $137 million.
"The opinion on China seems to change every week as far as
what kind of a landing there will be as growth slows from an
unsustainable pace," said Richard Sichel, chief investment
officer of The Philadelphia Trust Company.
Among sector-specific funds, energy and commodities funds
had high outflows of $300 million and $291 million,
respectively.
