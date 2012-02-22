NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. mutual fund
investors showed their love of bonds in the week ended Feb. 15,
driving inflows to their highest level since early May 2010.
The Investment Company Institute on Wednesday said investors
pumped $8.2 billion into all types of bond funds during the week
ended Feb. 15.
Stock funds also saw inflows, taking in $1.04 billion during
the period, down from inflows of $3.64 billion into equity funds
the prior week, said the institute, a mutual fund trade group.
The S&P 500 fell 0.49 percent over the latest
reporting period on uncertainty that Greek lawmakers would agree
to bailout reforms. Indexes also fell on a 2.3 percent decline
in shares of Apple Inc on Feb. 15, after Apple hit
historic highs earlier that day.
Last week marked the 19th straight week of inflows into bond
funds, while equity funds have seen inconsistent flows for the
past seven weeks.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, had estimated inflows of $2.66 billion, up slightly
from the previous week's inflows of $2.49 billion.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
1/18/2012 1/25/2012 2/1/2012 2/8/2012 2/15/2012
Total Equity -480 1,157 -1,698 3,640 1,043
Domestic -801 834 -1,807 1,936 35
Foreign 320 323 108 1,703 1,008
Hybrid* 1,262 2,624 2,196 2,491 2,660
Total Bond 5,989 7,674 7,491 7,054 8,196
Taxable 4,246 6,503 5,865 5,314 6,463
Municipal 1,743 1,170 1,626 1,740 1,733
Total 6,771 11,454 7,989 13,184 11,899
*Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)