By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 15 Investors pumped $1.49 billion
into U.S.-based equity mutual funds in the latest week, the most
since early February, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
At the same time, the flow of new money into U.S. bond funds
slowed from prior weeks, an indication that the appetite for
risk rose even in advance of Sunday's pivotal Greek election.
U.S. equity funds overall had inflows of $8.12 billion in
the week ended June 13. EPFR said much of that new money came
from institutional investors buying up shares of two
exchange-traded funds that track the performance of large cap
stocks.
Globally, equity funds attracted $10.91 billion.
U.S. bond funds still attracted $2.01 billion in inflows,
down from inflows in the previous week of $4.2 billion.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.02 percent
over the period recorded by EPFR, which was marked by intense
interest in the upcoming Greek election, seen as a critical
factor in whether Greece remains in the euro zone.
"You start to hit support levels which I would hope would
show that there's real value in quality company equities at this
point," said Paul La Fleche, senior vice president of
investments at property insurance firm FM Global, in reference
to the inflows into equity funds.
Globally, bond funds attracted $1.46 billion, including
outflows from European bond funds of $1.06 billion.
High-yield "junk" bond funds took in $391 million, reversing
the previous week's outflows of $3.6 billion, showing a similar
risk appetite that drove new money into equity funds.
Emerging market bond funds had inflows of $361 million,
reversing the previous week's outflows of $563.8 million, while
emerging market equity funds had inflows of $919 million, ending
five straight weeks of outflows.
"What we're seeing I think in emerging markets is
opportunistic buying or contrarian buying," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management.
"Most investors see the emerging markets as an opportunity,"
Ghriskey said, noting that the "yields are better" on emerging
market bonds than on U.S. Treasuries.
Gold and precious metals funds attracted $747 million in
inflows, showing an ongoing preference for the commodity and its
safe-haven status.
Chinese equity-specific funds had outflows of $404 million,
a 25-week high according to EPFR Global, as the country's
slowing economic growth remains a concern for investors.
