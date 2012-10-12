By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stock funds are starting
the fourth quarter on a rough note, recording their second
consecutive week of outflows with $2.65 billion in net
redemptions, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
For much of the year, mom-and-pop investors have been out of
the U.S. stock market despite their double-digit returns. Stock
market plunges in 2000-02 and 2008-09, the housing bust, a weak
economy, the "Flash Crash" of 2010 and a steady stream of Wall
Street scandals have helped sour people on stocks.
The outflows in the latest week -- which followed $3.37
billion in outflows a week earlier -- were driven by
disappointment surrounding corporate earnings, which will
"dominate headlines for the next three to four weeks," said
Anwiti Bahuguna, senior portfolio manager at Columbia
Management.
Retail investors have taken a net $190 billion out of stock
funds so far this year, EPFR Global said, having only added to
equity funds in the first week of February.
Most of that money has found its way into bond funds, which
have received $131 billion this year from retail investors.
For the latest week alone, EPFR said bond funds worldwide
took in $8.22 billion, the second highest amount this year after
attracting $8.55 billion in the first week of May. U.S. bond
funds pulled in more than half of that sum with $4.68 billion in
new cash.
GREAT YIELD CHASE
Investors put new cash back to work into high-yield junk
bond funds in the latest week as doubts waned that the asset
class had become overvalued.
High-yield "junk" bond funds attracted $952 million in
inflows in the week ending Oct. 10 after outflows of $410
million broke a 17-week inflow streak a week earlier. Investors
continued to opt for yield in bond funds as opposed to stocks.
Investors said that the previous week's high-yield outflows
were in response to the bonds being seen as overvalued and
overly risky. They returned to the asset class, however, in
search for yield after realizing that the selloff they were
anticipating did not happen, said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management.
The Barclay's Capital Global High-Yield Index rose 14.75
percent. In the week prior to EPFR Global's reporting period,
the index rose 65 basis points.
Attraction to yield and strong performance also drove $1.67
billion into emerging market bond funds. The Barclays Capital
Global Emerging Markets Index is up 14.88 percent year-to-date,
slightly outperforming the high-yield index as well as the
roughly 14 percent performance of the benchmark S&P 500
stock index.
"There is a little bit of performance-chasing going on
here," said Bahuguna of Columbia Management.
Mortgage-backed bond funds, which the U.S. Federal Reserve
has targeted for purchases of $40 billion per month in its
latest stimulus program, also stood out with inflows of $666
million, while municipal bond funds raked in $867 million in new
cash.
The tax-free advantage of municipal bonds is paying off in
light of worries surrounding the "fiscal cliff" of tax increases
at the start of next year, added Bahuguna.