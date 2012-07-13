By Sam Forgione and Melvin Backman
| NEW YORK, July 13
NEW YORK, July 13 Investors continued to favor
bond funds in the latest week as they sought safety during the
euro-zone debt crisis and after a weak U.S. jobs report, data
from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
U.S. bond funds took in $2.91 billion in the week ended July
11, an upsurge from the meager $3 million in inflows the
previous week, the fund-tracking firm said. New money into U.S.
bond funds accounted for more than half of the $4.87 billion in
bond fund inflows worldwide.
Investors put money into bonds during a week that a German
court questioned the legality of the European Stability
Mechanism bailout fund and the U.S. jobs report proved to be a
disappointment.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 2.37 percent over the
period.
Still, investors didn't totally shun stocks.
Actively-managed U.S. equity funds, took in $613.2 million, the
most since mid-August of last year according to EPFR Global.
But U.S. equity funds overall posted outflows of $629
million, as institutional investors pulled money out of
exchange-traded funds.
"The European situation now has at least some visibility,
and investors do not anticipate major changes in the European
situation for at least the next several months," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management,
on the inflows into actively-managed U.S. stock funds.
Still, Ghriskey said that the flows into bonds, even at low
yields, follow a trend that has persisted for the last few
years.
EUROPEAN AND HIGH-YIELD BONDS
Despite higher bond yields in Spain and Italy following
Moody's downgrading of Italy's credit rating to two notches
above junk status, U.S. debt was still more popular than its
European counterpart -- an indication investors are seeking
safety more than yield.
European bonds brought in $222 million this week. While
those numbers are better than the $537 million they lost last
week, they still trail U.S. bonds.
"Since Moody's cut the Italian rating, you've seen a flight
to quality in US paper," said Anthony Conroy, head trader for
Bank of New York affiliate BY ConvergEx.
High-yield "junk" bonds again outpaced equity funds this
week. Investors put $2.65 billion in them after plunking down
$1.7 billion last week.
"Investors are willing to deal with the volatility of
higher-yielding bonds in order to achieve a yield level
significantly greater than can be achieved in U.S. Treasuries or
municipal bonds," said Ghriskey of Solaris.
