NEW YORK Aug 24 Investors flocked to safe-haven investments and poured $4.9 billion into bond funds worldwide as doubts emerged over whether the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would move to stimulate their economies, EPFR Global data showed on Friday.

Of the $4.9 billion in net inflows into bond funds, nearly $3 billion went into U.S. bond funds in the week ended August 22, the fund-tracking firm said.

"The usual suspects (central banks) have taken the market from a risk-on mode to a risk-off mode," because of uncertainty leading up to the closely watched Jackson Hole annual global central banking conference, led by the Fed, said John Stoltzfus, chief market strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management.

U.S. equity funds had net outflows of $1.76 billion over the week, following the previous week's outflows of $6.3 billion. It is the sixth straight week of money pulled out of stocks.

On Wednesday, minutes from the Fed's latest meeting suggested that the central bank is likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably.

While the July 31-Aug. 1 meeting occurred before some encouraging economic data, including a stronger-than-expected rise in July payrolls, policymakers were pretty categorical about their dissatisfaction with the outlook, according to the minutes.

The doubts over central bank actions took a toll on both bond and stocks markets. The 10-year Treasury is currently yielding 1.68 percent in intraday trading, up from a session low of 1.63 percent.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose just 0.57 percent over the period and the MSCI global share index rose 0.7 percent.

The European Central Bank squashed rumors that it was considering a bond-buying program to cap yields on sovereign debt.

For their part, high-yield "junk" bond funds took in $1.84 billion in new money, up from $990.2 million the previous week as investors sought yield as well as a hedge against an uncertain economic outlook.

"In a slow, but not recessionary economic environment, investors may still be considering high yield to be an asset class they feel comfortable with," said Stoltzfus.

EUROPE, JAPAN AND SECTOR-SPECIFIC FUNDS

European stock funds attracted $233 million in inflows after being battered for seven weeks, EPFR said.

"Investors are beginning to see that European equities may have been oversold on European sovereign debt concern," said Stoltzfus.

The same did not apply to European bonds, which saw outflows of $104 million over the period.

Japanese equity funds saw outflows o $544 million, the most in over a year according to EPFR, after news that exports fell to their lowest in six months in July.

Japan's economic dynamics have made it "one of most vulnerable economies in the world" and its slowdown will continue to accelerate, said Sica.

Among sector-specific funds, gold and precious metals funds saw a 29-week high inflow of $1.46 billion.

Concerns over the festering crisis surrounding Iran's nuclear program have led investors to seek safety in gold funds, added Charles Nenner, president of the Charles Nenner Research Center.