* Negative cross-currency swap to lure Europeans back
* UK, Nordic banks to lead issuance wave
* Spread tightening an added benefit
By Helene Durand and Danielle Robinson
LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - European companies that ditched the
dollar market in favour of their home turf this year may soon
return thanks to an improving cross-currency swap and a recovery
in spreads.
A dual-tranche offering this week from Swedbank could be a
sign that the tide is finally turning in favour of US dollars.
The Swedish bank's Reg S/144a deal included a US$1bn
five-year bond that priced around 8bp inside where an equivalent
maturity euro trade would likely have come.
Other Nordic and UK lenders could now follow suit as funding
levels look attractive, especially up to the five-year point of
the curve.
"Yankee volumes are down year-over-year but we've reached an
inflection point given the move in the euro/dollar basis," said
Meghan Graper, an investment-grade syndicate banker at Barclays
in New York.
That swap between the two currencies is currently quoted in
the minus low 30s region all the way out to 10-years. A negative
number benefits companies that borrow in dollars and swap funds
back to the single currency.
"The shift in the basis swap could provide more
opportunities for European issuers in dollars," said Peter
Charles, head of EMEA syndicate at Citigroup.
While a deeply negative swap during the financial crisis
evidenced the difficulties faced by European banks in sourcing
dollar funding, the dynamics have shifted in the last three to
six months.
The stubbornly negative basis now, by contrast, is a
function of an increase in non-European companies borrowing in
euros and the extremely easy monetary policy stance of the
European Central Bank.
According to UBS, US companies have made up 37.5% of the
total 50bn-equivalent of corporate issuance priced in the
European market in 2015, while US banks account for 17.2% of the
50bn senior debt that has been sold.
FIGHT BACK
The Yankee market is traditionally an important source of
funding for both European financials and corporates, but volumes
have dropped significantly this year.
European corporate investment-grade issuance in dollars
stands at just over US$4bn up to February 24, the lowest
borrowing year-to-date since 2011 according to Thomson Reuters
data. Financials volumes, meanwhile, are at US$5.5bn, their
lowest since 2012 and down 50% on the same period last year.
Unlike the US market, where spreads have been buffeted by
volatility stemming from the collapse in oil prices, Europe has
been a safe-harbour, with spreads tightening since the beginning
of the year.
"As we headed into the ECB announcement on QE, we saw the
euro market perform well and tighten versus dollars," said
Citi's Charles.
On a headline basis, spreads for companies are much tighter
in euros than in dollars. An AT&T March 2024 euro deal, for
example, trades at mid-swaps plus 75bp, while a March 2024
dollar issue is quoted at mid-swaps plus 132bp - a difference of
57bp.
The upcoming arrival of QE in Europe has driven coupon
levels to all-time lows across asset classes, making euros
especially attractive for companies that don't swap their
proceeds.
Last week Roche priced a 1bn 10-year bond with a coupon of
just 0.875%. The dollar market cannot compete even for the best
credits, as shown by the 2.125% coupon on World Bank's US$600m
10-year deal.
However, new dollar issues have rallied in the past
fortnight, financials in particular, with Goldman Sachs
tightening as much as 25bp and Morgan Stanley almost 40bp.
This rally could help rebalance the current shine of the
euro market, especially if issuers capitalise on the recent lack
of supply to achieve aggressive pricing.
Swedbank ratcheted guidance in from Treasuries plus high 80s
whispers to 80bp area, and then further still to 77bp. The deal
nevertheless attracted demand of some US$2.25bn.
Issuance in the US has already picked up as conditions
improve. The US high-grade market was deluged with almost
US$10bn of deals on Thursday, making this the busiest week this
year with US$38.36bn tallied so far.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Danielle Robinson, Additional
reporting by Natalie Harrison, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)