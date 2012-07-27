* Covered bond haven losing lustre
* Anxious investors getting pickier
* Clarity needed to end bail-in worries
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - European investors are questioning
the perceived safety of covered bonds amid bail-in discussions
and sovereign volatility that are eroding the core fundamentals
of the product.
Since the crisis kicked off in 2009, covered bonds have
achieved a kind of gold standard in the bank funding world.
Triple A ratings, dual recourse and lashings of voluntary
overcollateralisation gave investors comfort in buying debt from
even the most troubled jurisdictions.
But in the past few months that unconditional faith has been
shaken. Jittery investors are now being even more selective in
their investment decisions, avoiding peripheral Europe
altogether, and even in some of Europe's core countries, the
covered bond label is no longer holding sway.
"We are getting back to the days where investors
will increasingly only buy a covered bond from an institution
where they are comfortable buying its senior debt," said Julia
Hoggett, managing director, head of covered bond and FIG Flow
Financing EMEA at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Highlighting this shift in investor sentiment, of the 19
benchmark deals that have been sold in the euro market since the
beginning of May, 18 originated from Nordic or German issuers.
From peripheral Europe, there hasn't been a single Italian
covered bond sold in 2012 and Spanish banks have been locked out
of the market since April due to prohibitive funding costs.
Marc Stacey, portfolio manager at Bluebay explained that
there are many unknowns that are causing anxiety amongst
investors.
"Investment grade credit investors are more concerned about
the probability of default and not the loss given default,"
"Covered bonds as an asset class have never experienced a
default or wind-up scenario before so it's very hard to
anticipate how a bank's insolvency proceedings would unfold and
this creates a degree of uncertainty amongst potential
investors," he said.
The possibility of bail-in applying to voluntary
overcollateral under the draft regarding the EU Resolution
Regime raises questions of how banks' assets will be divvied up
in the event of a default.
Under the terms of the draft, covered bonds either have a
full exemption or are treated as a normal secured liability with
bail-in only possible if the market value of assets does not
cover the secured liabilities.
The latter could pose a problem if a bank fails to match
assets with liabilities. According to Bernd Volk at Deutsche
Bank, that is where the bail-in will become crucial.
"Unfortunately, the draft is silent in this respect," he
says.
"In our view, eligible covered bonds will be fully exempt
from bail-in. However, there is a risk that the respective
national legislation transferring the EU directive into national
law will not fully exempt eligible covered bonds from bail-in
measures," Volk added.
The general regulatory stance of Germany, France, Denmark
and Sweden indicates that they are likely to make covered bonds
exempt from bail-in measures.
Moody's believes that in jurisdictions with long-established
covered bond markets, it is unlikely that regulators would not
take advantage of the option to safeguard the product. While
Germany has a long-established framework, this is not the case
for countries such as the UK and Italy, for example, where
covered bonds are a 21st century product.
Some bankers believe that newer jurisdictions might not be
as quick to safeguard the product.
The UK is one such jurisdiction where the regulator, the
FSA, has failed to make any comment on the specifics of how
covered bonds will be protected. And according to Volk, "Spain
might be willing to exempt eligible covered bond but might have
to recognise it doesn't have the financial strength to do so."
In the past year, the majority of Spanish banks have become
reliant on covered bonds as their only source of public funding,
as the eurozone sovereign crisis has effectively shut all but
the best out of the senior market.
SOVEREIGN TRUMPS COVERED
Although the prospect of bail-in is a concern, the majority
of European investors are being driven by the ongoing sovereign
volatility, and bankers say investors are having trouble
focusing on anything other than restoring stability in Europe at
the sovereign level.
"I don't expect regulators to do anything, anytime soon,"
said Verbeek. "With all of the different issues they are
firefighting on a sovereign level I'd say this is pretty far
down the list of their priorities."
However, the sovereign issues are having a noticeable impact
in dividing the market into the haves and the have-nots and
preventing banks in certain jurisdictions from accessing the
public market.
"The divides are becoming more palpable. The bail-in
proposals, whilst not at the front of peoples' minds given the
scale of the other concerns, focuses investors on fundamental
strengths and therefore is likely to reinforce this divide,"
said BAML's Hoggett.
Bankers say that in order for covered bonds to regain some
of the support they have lost, specific statements need to be
made by regulators about what will and won't be bailed in so
that investors know where they stand.
"The elevated status of covered bonds is still there. We're
not at the stage where certain countries cannot issue in the
public market at all and I think we need to get to a stage where
investors are able to differentiate between the troubled banks
and those that are located in a troubled jurisdiction," said
Verbeek.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Julian Baker)