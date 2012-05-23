HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - Global banks are increasingly
looking to raise short-term money in renminbi, seeking to match
their trade finance lending as more Chinese imports and exports
settle in the currency.
As London attempts to position itself as the global hub for
renminbi transactions, these same banks are going there to tap
the ultra-liquid commercial paper and negotiable certificate of
deposit markets to raise short-term funding.
The market is growing fast as it serves multiple purposes.
On the one side, investors - especially central banks and
sovereign wealth funds wishing to diversify their short-term
holdings out of dollars and euros - are happy to buy liquid
single-A and double-A rated short-term paper denominated in
renminbi. And on the other, banks are glad to get hold of
additional renminbi for trade finance operations with a similar
tenor to the loans handed out.
Standard Chartered said this week it had surpassed the
Rmb1bn (USD158m) mark in outstanding Euro Commercial Paper
issuance, making the bank the largest issuer of
renminbi-denominated ECP out of London.
Meanwhile, ICBC, the world's largest bank, has completed a
Rmb100m CD via its London subsidiary - the first such deal from
a Chinese bank in London.
Both issues add to the variety of renminbi products offered
in London, after HSBC's Rmb2bn Dim Sum bond in April, and the
first London-listed bond last year from BP.
StanChart said its ECP would help it support its clients'
renminbi trade transactions.
"Trade finance is key to building liquidity in an offshore
centre. Close collaboration between London and Hong Kong will
help interlink liquidity between the two offshore centres and
further support the growth of renminbi-denominated global trade
finance, including those originated from Hong Kong," said Ben
Hung, CEO of StanChart (Hong Kong).
Similarly, ICBC will use the proceeds from its CD for
trade-related businesses. The deal was off ICBC London's USD300m
CD programme, which was updated last year to allow issuance in
renminbi. The CD was priced at 2.6% with a tenor of six months.
StanChart's landmark, however, is expected soon to be only a
distant marker. The market for short-term paper out of London is
likely to grow significantly just to match the increased demand
for renminbi-denominated trade finance.
According to one banker, by the end of the first quarter
6.7% of all trade finance loans between China and Europe were
denominated in renminbi. Just a year ago that figure was below
1%.
Figures on the total volume of trade finance between Europe
and China are not widely available, as most of the transactions
are done on a bilateral basis. But the rapid growth in the
proportion of deals settled in renminbi suggests that the
short-term renminbi-denominated paper market is poised for
further growth.
Participants have also welcomed the new cross-border
collateral management arrangement that the Central Moneymarkets
Unit of the HKMA, JP Morgan and Euroclear, are developing for
implementation before end-June 2012.
This will serve as useful infrastructure to support, among
others, renminbi repo transactions involving a wider choice of
international securities. As this is put in place, the
short-term renminbi-denominated bank paper will have an
additional allure: repo value.
