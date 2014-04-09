By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9
service Quora has raised $80 million in funding led by financier
Tiger Global, the latest in a group of no-revenue startups to
land outsized checks from investors.
The company, founded in 2009 by Facebook alumni, said
the cash would support three areas: ensuring Quora lasts on the
Internet; that it retains its independence and avoids getting
acquired; and that it expands into languages beyond English.
Quora will add another tongue by 2015, but company has yet
to decide which language to add first, said Marc Bodnick, the
company's head of business.
The service forms part of a group of start-ups that can
raise considerable cash without revenue. Last year,
photo-messaging service Snapchat raised $50 million from
investment firm Coatue, and neighborhood social network Nextdoor
raised $60 million from Tiger Global and Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers. Online scrapbook Pinterest raised $425 million
in two funding rounds last year before earning any revenue.
Quora plans to start experimenting with advertising by the
end of 2015, Bodnick said. Because users tend to visit the site
to search for specific pieces of information, Quora's audience
should prove attractive to advertisers, he added.
Questions on Quora can take a more open-ended, philosophical
tone than other Q&A services, and are known for attracting
high-caliber responses. 'If there was a recipe for success as a
movie producer, what would be the necessary ingredients?' drew a
lengthy answer last week from Robert Evans, the producer behind
"Chinatown" and other Hollywood classics.
Critics say Quora is far behind other Q&A services, such as
Yahoo Answers, which consulting company ComScore said attracted
94,000 unique visitors in February compared to 2,165 for Quora.
Bodnick said outside measurements underestimate Quora's users.
The latest funding round went directly to the company rather
than buying out employees and existing investors, the company
said. Benchmark, Matrix Partners, North Bridge, and Paypal
co-founder Peter Thiel joined Tiger in the investment round.
Quora previously raised $60 million in 2012 and $11 million
in 2010.
