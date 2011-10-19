By Sam Forgione

Oct 19 Like the on-off transistor used to build virtually all of their products technology companies' stocks have been pretty much all-on or all-off this year.

Last week, the sector lit up. All of the 163 funds in Lipper's Technology and Science sector gained ground. The average fund was up 7.86 percent in the week ended Oct.14. The top gainer added nearly 10 percent.

The high-tech sector has shaken its reputation for volatile, pinned on during the stock bubble of 2000. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is still 15 percent below its all-time high struck 11 years ago. So investors have reason to be wary.

Indeed last week's gain marked a comeback from steep losses that began in mid-July.

In interviews, however, fund managers say that the industry has matured and its long-term stable growth prospects make the bumpy ride worthwhile. Over the past year, half of the funds on the list below beat the 6 percent rise of the Standard & Poor's 500: Fund Name* 1 Week 4 Week 3 Month 1 Year Jacob Internet Fund ( JAMFX.O ) 9.75 0.66 -6.46 14.29 Goldman:Tech Toll;I GTIX.O 9.50 2.36 -8.59 1.13 PowerShares S&P SC Info ( PSCT.O ) 9.45 3.03 -11.65 4.01 PowerShares Dyn Smcnd ( PSI ) 9.41 0.66 -11.64 2.89 Fidelity Adv Tech;A ( FADTX.O ) 9.33 2.12 -5.74 7.72 Fidelity Sel Technlgy ( FSPTX.O ) 9.32 2.11 -5.72 8.04 Rydex:Internet;Inv ( RYIIX.O ) 9.18 0.69 -8.81 3.14 PowerShares NASD Intrt ( PNQI.O ) 9.17 -1.49 -9.63 13.75 Dreyfus Tech Growth;I ( DGVRX.O ) 9.13 4.66 -4.70 8.43 *Full names appended at bottom) (Source: Lipper) The funds that scored highest took very different paths. Funds' managers and sponsors gave views on how they made it to the top and listed some of the stocks that led their funds' performance.

The Jacob Internet Fund (Up 9.7 percent)

This fund, a survivor from the dotcom bubble era, has averaged double-digit gains over the past decade. Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Ryan Jacob likes travel booker Expedia ( EXPE.O ) for its "positive free cash flow cycle." Other favorites, China online tech company Sina ( SINA.O ), security sign on service LogMeIn ( LOGM.O ), and Internet service Baidu ( BIDU.O ) which has "more market share percentage-wise in China than Google has in the U.S."

"We're less concerned about the day to day volatility and more concerned with expected long term value," said Jacob.

One downside: The fund's expense ratio of nearly 3 percent is high by industry standards. Its small size (about $50 million) means higher expenses spread over fewer fund holders. "We've been able to deliver superior performance well in excess of our higher fees," Jacob said.

Goldman Sachs Technology Fund (Up 9.5 percent)

Steven Barry, chief investment officer of Goldman Asset Management's growth and fundamental equity, looks for "self reinforcing franchises, intellectual property ownership, recurring revenue streams, and long product life cycles." Top holdings are Apple ( AAPL.O ), Qualcomm ( QCOM.O ), and NetApp ( NTAP.O ).

"Our attention to valuation removes much of the momentum element often associated with investing in technology companies," Barry said.

Rydex Internet Fund (Up 9.18 percent)

The Rydex Internet Fund; Investor ( RYIIX.O ) top three holdings are Google ( GOOG.O ), Amazon ( AMZN.O ) and Cisco ( CSCO.O ). But the fund puts extra weighting on smaller holdings so it can capture the upside of small growth companies, said Ryan Harder, senior portfolio manager for Rydex. Among the smaller caps are companies like Blue Nile ( NILE.O ) and Monster Worldwide MWW.TH.

"It has a more broad representation than most funds, giving someone a more clear indication of how the Internet sector as a whole is doing, as opposed to being concentrated in the top three stocks in the sector," said Harder.

PowerShares S&P Small Cap Info Tech ETF (Up 9.45 percent)

Graham Day of Invesco PowerShares' product strategy said the PowerShares Small Cap Info. Technology ETF ( PSCT.O ) was "buoyed by a recovery in the overall small cap space." Top holdings are CommVault Systems Inc. ( CVLT.O ), CACI International Inc. ( CACI.K ), and Wright Express Corp. WXS.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (Up 9.41 percent)

Taylor Ames of Invesco PowerShares said many of the shares in the fund "had gains greater than 10 percent for the week," such as Atmel Corp. ATML.O , IXYS Corp. ( IXYS.O ), and Cypress Semiconductor Corp. ( CY.O ).Top holdings are KLA-Tencor Corp ( KLAC.O ), Intel Corp. ( INTC.O ) and Maxim Integrated Products ( MXIM.O ). Ames said the balance of stocks in the NYSE's Dynamic Semi-Conductor Intellidex index is a higher quality mix than competitors. "Semiconductors on the whole were bolstered by strong market performance. However, PSI outperformed" said Ames, citing the Intellidex's stock selection methodology.

*Full names of funds, Jacob Internet Fund ( JAMFX.O ), Goldman Sachs Technology Tollkeeper Fund; Inst. ( GITIX.O ), PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio, ( PSCT.O ), PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors (ETF) ( PSI ), Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund;A ( FADTX.O ), Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio ( FSPTX.O ), Rydex Internet Fund; Investor ( RYIIX.O ), PowerShares Nasdaq Internet Portfolio ( PNQI.O ), Dreyfus Technology Growth Mutual Fund Class I ( DGVRX.O )

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran)