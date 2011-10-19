By Sam Forgione
Oct 19 Like the on-off transistor used to build
virtually all of their products technology companies' stocks
have been pretty much all-on or all-off this year.
Last week, the sector lit up. All of the 163 funds in
Lipper's Technology and Science sector gained ground. The
average fund was up 7.86 percent in the week ended Oct.14. The
top gainer added nearly 10 percent.
The high-tech sector has shaken its reputation for
volatile, pinned on during the stock bubble of 2000. The
tech-heavy Nasdaq is still 15 percent below its all-time high
struck 11 years ago. So investors have reason to be wary.
Indeed last week's gain marked a comeback from steep losses
that began in mid-July.
In interviews, however, fund managers say that the industry
has matured and its long-term stable growth prospects make the
bumpy ride worthwhile. Over the past year, half of the funds on
the list below beat the 6 percent rise of the Standard & Poor's
500:
Fund Name* 1 Week 4 Week 3 Month 1 Year
Jacob Internet Fund (JAMFX.O) 9.75 0.66 -6.46 14.29
Goldman:Tech Toll;I GTIX.O 9.50 2.36 -8.59 1.13
PowerShares S&P SC Info (PSCT.O) 9.45 3.03 -11.65 4.01
PowerShares Dyn Smcnd (PSI) 9.41 0.66 -11.64 2.89
Fidelity Adv Tech;A (FADTX.O) 9.33 2.12 -5.74 7.72
Fidelity Sel Technlgy (FSPTX.O) 9.32 2.11 -5.72 8.04
Rydex:Internet;Inv (RYIIX.O) 9.18 0.69 -8.81 3.14
PowerShares NASD Intrt (PNQI.O) 9.17 -1.49 -9.63 13.75
Dreyfus Tech Growth;I (DGVRX.O) 9.13 4.66 -4.70 8.43
*Full names appended at bottom)
(Source: Lipper)
The funds that scored highest took very different paths. Funds'
managers and sponsors gave views on how they made it to the top
and listed some of the stocks that led their funds'
performance.
The Jacob Internet Fund (Up 9.7 percent)
This fund, a survivor from the dotcom bubble era, has
averaged double-digit gains over the past decade. Chairman and
Chief Investment Officer Ryan Jacob likes travel booker Expedia
(EXPE.O) for its "positive free cash flow cycle." Other
favorites, China online tech company Sina (SINA.O), security
sign on service LogMeIn (LOGM.O), and Internet service Baidu
(BIDU.O) which has "more market share percentage-wise in China
than Google has in the U.S."
"We're less concerned about the day to day volatility and
more concerned with expected long term value," said Jacob.
One downside: The fund's expense ratio of nearly 3 percent
is high by industry standards. Its small size (about $50
million) means higher expenses spread over fewer fund holders.
"We've been able to deliver superior performance well in excess
of our higher fees," Jacob said.
Goldman Sachs Technology Fund (Up 9.5 percent)
Steven Barry, chief investment officer of Goldman Asset
Management's growth and fundamental equity, looks for "self
reinforcing franchises, intellectual property ownership,
recurring revenue streams, and long product life cycles." Top
holdings are Apple (AAPL.O), Qualcomm (QCOM.O), and NetApp
(NTAP.O).
"Our attention to valuation removes much of the momentum
element often associated with investing in technology
companies," Barry said.
Rydex Internet Fund (Up 9.18 percent)
The Rydex Internet Fund; Investor (RYIIX.O) top three
holdings are Google (GOOG.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Cisco
(CSCO.O). But the fund puts extra weighting on smaller holdings
so it can capture the upside of small growth companies, said
Ryan Harder, senior portfolio manager for Rydex. Among the
smaller caps are companies like Blue Nile (NILE.O) and Monster
Worldwide MWW.TH.
"It has a more broad representation than most funds, giving
someone a more clear indication of how the Internet sector as a
whole is doing, as opposed to being concentrated in the top
three stocks in the sector," said Harder.
PowerShares S&P Small Cap Info Tech ETF (Up 9.45 percent)
Graham Day of Invesco PowerShares' product strategy said
the PowerShares Small Cap Info. Technology ETF (PSCT.O) was
"buoyed by a recovery in the overall small cap space." Top
holdings are CommVault Systems Inc. (CVLT.O), CACI
International Inc. (CACI.K), and Wright Express Corp. WXS.
PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (Up 9.41 percent)
Taylor Ames of Invesco PowerShares said many of the shares
in the fund "had gains greater than 10 percent for the week,"
such as Atmel Corp. ATML.O , IXYS Corp. (IXYS.O), and Cypress
Semiconductor Corp. (CY.O).Top holdings are KLA-Tencor Corp
(KLAC.O), Intel Corp. (INTC.O) and Maxim Integrated Products
(MXIM.O). Ames said the balance of stocks in the NYSE's Dynamic
Semi-Conductor Intellidex index is a higher quality mix than
competitors.
"Semiconductors on the whole were bolstered by strong market
performance. However, PSI outperformed" said Ames, citing the
Intellidex's stock selection methodology.
*Full names of funds, Jacob Internet Fund (JAMFX.O),
Goldman Sachs Technology Tollkeeper Fund; Inst. (GITIX.O),
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio,
(PSCT.O), PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors (ETF) (PSI),
Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund;A (FADTX.O), Fidelity Select
Technology Portfolio (FSPTX.O), Rydex Internet Fund; Investor
(RYIIX.O), PowerShares Nasdaq Internet Portfolio (PNQI.O),
Dreyfus Technology Growth Mutual Fund Class I (DGVRX.O)
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran)