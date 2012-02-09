BOSTON Feb 9 More U.S. workers with
401(k) plans are selecting or defaulting to simple target-date
mutual funds, an investment strategy that took its lumps during
the credit crisis, but have emerged with greater popularity.
Target-date funds, however, get mixed reviews from industry
analysts who say some funds remain too aggressive even as
investors near their retirement dates.
Investors can select funds with a given target date and the
funds automatically rebalance stock and bond allocations over
time. Bonds become more prevalent as the retirement date
approaches.
Boston-based Fidelity Investments, the top 401(k) provider
in the United States, said Thursday about one in four, or 26
percent of its participants had 100 percent of their 401(k)
assets in target-date funds at the end of 2011. That's up from
21.4 percent during the same time in 2010 and 17.4 percent in
2009.
This snapshot is based on the company's 11.6 million 401(k)
accounts, the largest in the industry. For example, Fidelity's
target-date Freedom Funds had $131 billion in assets under
management at the end of 2011, up from $126 billion in 2010.
"For many employees, with market volatility and lack of
confidence in their own skills, they've actually found that
target-date funds help them get some peace of mind," said Beth
McHugh, a Fidelity vice president who analyzes customer trends.
But analysts say investors can be lulled into a false sense
of security because some funds maintain heavy stock allocations
in and around their target dates.
In fact, the percentage of equities at the target date
appears to have increased to 43 percent in December 2010 from
about 40 percent in December 2007, according to a study by
BrightScope Inc and Target Date Analytics LLC.
There is evidence, though, that more funds have adopted a
more prudent management style after the 2008 credit crisis, the
study said.
Joe Nagengast, a principal at Target Date Analytics, said
target-date funds are good, especially for younger workers,
because they do all the heavy lifting in the early accumulation
years.
"But when you near retirement age, it's time to get out of
off-the-shelf allocation," Nagengast said. "It's time to go see
a professional adviser."
Fund companies are seeing rapid adoption of target-date
portfolios among retirement savers, especially among new
workers. T. Rowe Price Group Inc Chief Executive James
Kennedy told Reuters in a recent interview that target-date
funds have been a bright spot while his company's retail mutual
funds business has been slow. T. Rowe reported last month that
its mutual funds generated $2.2 billion of inflows in the fourth
quarter, driven mainly by target-date funds.
The target-date fund industry got a big lift in 2006 when
the Pension Protection Act allowed automatic enrollment into
retirement plans and a U.S. Department of Labor regulation
designated this all-in-one product as a default investment.
Target-date funds currently hold about $400 billion in
assets and research firm BrightScope expects assets to hit $2
trillion by 2020.
Target-date funds are most popular with younger workers. For
example, 67 percent of workers between the ages of 20 to 24
using Fidelity funds allocated 100 percent of their 401(k)
assets to target-date portfolios.
During the height of the credit crisis, though, some
target-date funds took a beating. Some funds designed for
participants retiring in 2010 lost considerable value because of
high exposure to stocks. In one case, a fund lost more than 40
percent, according to a 2011 report by the U.S. Government
Accountability Office. The report said investors had no idea
they could lose so much money that close to their retirement
date.
It's also unclear if government policy encouraging the
adoption of target-date funds actually improves the welfare of
U.S. households.
Kent Smetters, a professor at the University of
Pennsylvania's Wharton School, compared mistakes made by
target-date funds to investing errors made by retail investors.
In a May 2011 working paper for the National Bureau of Economic
Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Smetters and Jialun Li
found Americans do a reasonable job of managing their own money.
"Households appear to be doing quite well and make only
small mistakes at reasonable parameter values," the paper
concluded. "Recent government attempts to simplify the
investment process could very well leave many households worse
off."
