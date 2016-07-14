NEW YORK, July 14 Bill Ackman said on Thursday
that he's still betting against the shares of Herbalife Ltd
and that the company needs to make "material changes to
its incentive structure."
Ackman, who made his comments on CNBC, said he also believes
Herbalife and the government are "quite close" to a resolution
about Herbalife's business practices.
Ackman said a number of videos highlighting "false and
misleading claims" made by Herbalife have been published on
"Facts About Herbalife," a website maintained by Ackman's firm
Pershing Square Capital Management.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)