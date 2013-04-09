By Jessica Toonkel and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. institutional investors,
who used to shun activist investors and side with a company's
management on most controversial issues, are starting to change
their tune.
Aggressive shareholders such as Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman,
who agitate for change at companies they believe to be sub-par,
are increasingly getting a hearing with institutions ranging
from the most staid mutual fund to the state-run pension fund.
Philip Larrieu, an investment officer at the California
State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS), said activist
investors have won more respect as their research has improved
and their campaigns succeeded.
"There are some that are very aggressive and people don't
like them because they are so aggressive, but then it turns out
they might have a point," Larrieu said in an interview,
declining to give specifics.
Last November, CalSTRS teamed up with Ralph Whitworth's
Relational Investors LLC to urge for a breakup of diversified
manufacturer Timken Co, the first time the California
pension plan has participated in this kind of activism.
In February, T. Rowe Price Group Inc opposed a $24
billion buyout bid for Dell Inc, one of only a handful
of times in the past decade that the Baltimore-based money
manager has publicly rejected a financial strategy endorsed by
management.
Activist investors, proxy advisers and fund managers say
institutional support has emboldened some corporate gadflies to
take on more and larger companies than they would have in the
past - to the extent that even the likes of Apple Inc
and Procter & Gamble Co have come under attack.
There were 241 activist campaigns in 2012 targeting a change
in company strategy or board, up from 187 in 2009, according to
FactSet SharkWatch. More than 20 percent of the campaigns last
year targeted companies with at least $1 billion in market
value, up from 7 percent in 2009.
Data on institutional support for shareholder activism is
hard to come by, but mutual fund managers say their interest is
driven in part by the performance that activists have
demonstrated in recent years. Increased focus on corporate
governance is another driving factor.
Dimensional Fund Advisors, the eighth largest U.S. mutual
fund company with $262 billion in assets at the end of 2012,
said it rarely engaged with activists before 2007 but formed a
corporate governance group that year and started meeting with
activist investors a few years ago.
"We felt that we should be more proactive in gathering
information and being informed so we could vote our proxies
better," said Joseph Chi, co-head of portfolio management at the
Austin, Texas-based DFA. "As a very large shareholder in
companies that are engaged in proxy contests, this is a good
opportunity to have our voice heard."
PRESSURE TO PERFORM
Activist investors focus on companies they believe can
provide better shareholder returns through a change in strategy
or management. With the U.S. economy in recovery mode,
shareholders are putting more pressure on underperformers -
especially companies with cash on the balance sheet that
investors think can be put to better use, such as at Apple.
"Three or four years ago everyone was in crisis and everyone
had to be conservative and preserve cash but now you can see
which companies aren't recovering," said Donna Anderson, a
corporate governance specialist at T. Rowe Price.
"I think more investors have been successful with achieving
their objectives, whether it is to get a board seat or
ultimately to lay out M&A," Anderson said.
The financial crisis also jolted some passive investors into
placing more emphasis on corporate governance.
"The climate has changed and people are very focused on
changing corporate conduct or more broadly around financial
performance. If you are an activist hedge fund, you have the
wind at your back," said Chris Cernich, executive director of
mergers and acquisitions and proxy contest research at
influential proxy advisor ISS.
"I think the financial crisis has contributed to this
climate and I think it's here to stay," Cernich said.
Relational's Whitworth, who pressured industrial
conglomerate ITT Corp to break up and last week was named
interim chairman of Hewlett Packard Co, said
institutional investors have evolved from "accepting" to
"inviting" shareholder activism.
"We do get a lot of calls from institutional investors,"
Whitworth said. "Institutional investors see the activity as
beneficial and they're much more likely to be supportive."
To be sure, some fund managers and index funds remain wary
of engaging too closely with activist investors.
"Our question is what is the long-term case. We are going to
be permanent holders of the stock and it is not in our interest
to support an initiative that will result in a short-term pop in
stock price that isn't sustainable," said Glenn Booraem,
controller of funds at the Vanguard Group.
CAPITAL INFLOWS
U.S. mutual funds and public pension plans together own 42
percent of all U.S. stocks, according to Bogle Financial Markets
Research Center. Their willingness to listen to activist
investors has emboldened some activists to buy stakes as small
as 1 percent in their targets, and seek support to drive change.
"More activists are spending more time with shareholders and
research analysts, and they are spending less time with the
company," said one industry banker, who wished to remain
anonymous because he is not allowed to speak to the media.
Over the past three years, activist hedge funds have
outperformed more traditional hedge funds, according to
Chicago-based Hedge Fund Research. Its activist index has
returned 3.80 percent on an annualized basis, compared to its
global hedge fund index, which has returned only 0.25 percent.
That has drawn the attention of investors. Activist funds'
assets under management doubled to more than $65 billion in
2012, from $32 billion in 2008, according to HFR.
"Activism is a new asset class that people track," said
Chris Young, head of contested situations at Credit Suisse Group
. "Right now the view from pension funds is that we can
get outsized returns."
Last year, hedge fund TPG-Axon Capital urged oil and gas
company SandRidge Energy to consider selling itself and
asked Chief Executive Tom Ward to step down, marking only the
second time the New York-based fund has filed an activist
proposal.
In March, TPG struck a deal with SandRidge that placed four
of the hedge fund's nominees on the board.
"You've got funds that were not activists but that have been
increasingly willing to use that tool," Young said. "It is like
a Pandora's box, once you opened it and used that tool, you
realize you can use the tool again."