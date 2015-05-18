* ShareAction study finds wide spread in voting patterns
* Some backed managements most times in "controversial"
votes
* Fund firms fight back, say company engagement crucial
By Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, May 18 Some asset managers sided with
company managements too often in contentious votes at annual
general meetings last year, according to campaign group
ShareAction which suggested they were not fulfilling stewardship
responsibilities to clients.
But the fund firms defended their positions, saying that -
unlike many investors - they engaged with companies throughout
the year to ensure boards were held to account.
Since the financial crisis, politicians and regulators have
sought to encourage asset managers to be better stewards of the
shares they manage on behalf of clients, to ensure companies are
well run and maximise returns for investors.
While the number of votes needed to vote down a company
resolution can vary, the actions of the asset managers is
crucial as they often hold quite large blocks of votes.
ShareAction, a shareholder activist group, compared the
records of Britain's 33 largest fund firms - which manage 13.8
trillion pounds in assets - in a series of "controversial"
votes, defined as resolutions put forward by UK companies that
attracted more than 30 percent of dissent among investors.
Nine votes saw that level of opposition in 2014, and
ShareAction chose the eight that related to pay or board
composition.
It found a wide spread of votes among the asset managers.
But it highlighted that six asset managers, including M&G
, Hermes Investment Management and Aberdeen Asset
Management, were found to have backed company managements in
most of the votes, "despite apparent problems with the proposed
resolution".
"Our survey suggests a wide range of big names in asset
management aren't exercising their stewardship responsibilities
at some of the world's biggest companies," said ShareAction
Chief Executive Catherine Howarth.
At the other end of the scale, however, some asset managers,
including Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Alliance Bernstein,
Aviva Investors and Goldman Sachs Asset Management,
opposed management or abstained in each of the eight votes.
Hermes said it voted at more than 10,500 company meetings in
2014 and engaged with more than 400 companies in more than 50
countries. "Our approach to engagement, including voting, as
directed by our clients is with the objective of achieving
beneficial change, not to mount a campaign or 'box tick'," said
Executive Director Leon Kamhi.
M&G also said it preferred to engage with companies before
potentially voting against them, if needed. "Successful
stewardship is not demonstrated by the frequency of votes
against AGM resolutions," a spokesman said.
Paul Lee, head of corporate governance at Aberdeen Asset
Management, said: "We are prepared to be tough when we believe a
company is doing the wrong thing or when change is required, be
that in our regular discussions with management and the board or
at the AGM."
(Editing by Pravin Char)