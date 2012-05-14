May 14 Famed hedge fund manager David Tepper
piled into leading technology, financial and airline stocks in
the first quarter.
Tepper's Appaloosa Management L.P. added new positions in
Google, EMC, Qualcomm and SanDisk
while almost quadrupling holdings of Apple and
almost doubling a stake in Microsoft since the end of
2011, according to the firm's first-quarter disclosures
statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on
Monday.
Tepper, who has traded in and out of big financial stocks
over the past few years, added new stakes in Bank of America
and Citigroup in the first quarter and also
doubled his holdings of the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF
.
The firm, based in Short Hills, New Jersey, also added a new
position in Delta Air Lines while adding to stakes in
United Continental Holdings and US Airways Group
.
Hedge funds and other large investors must disclose their
U.S.-listed equity holdings on a quarterly basis after a 45-day
delay. Appaloosa may have already changed some of the listed
positions since the quarter ended. And the disclosures do not
include bonds, foreign-listed securities or short positions.
(Reporting By Aaron Pressman; editing by M.D. Golan)