HONG KONG Oct 17 Inflows into Japan and Korea exchange traded funds (ETFs) in September neutralised outflows from most other parts of Asia-Pacific, resulting in flat overall net flows for the month, data estimated by Lipper showed.

China and Indonesia focused ETFs saw relatively large outflows for the month, which was a very volatile one for markets globally.

For a country/region-wise break-up of net flows into ETFs for the last one year, click: r.reuters.com/cux44s

Asian shares, as measured by the MSCI Asia-Pacific index , slumped 9.5 percent in September to record its biggest fall since May 2010 as investors cut risk on nagging concerns about the global economy and the European debt crisis.

But ETFs focused on Japan and Korea bucked the trend and collectively received a net inflow of about $1 billion during the month, boosted by inflows from domestic investors, data from global fund tracker Thomson Reuters Lipper showed.

While local ETFs in Japan attracted net inflows worth $1.2 billion, overseas ETFs investing in the country saw net outflows worth $485 million, reflecting a contradictory investment stand of local and offshore investors.

Nomura Topix Linked Listed Investment , the biggest ETF in the Asia-Pacific, recorded a net inflow of $433 million, boosting the fund's assets to $8.3 billion.

Local investors poured $535 million into Korea-focused ETFs while those available to foreign investors outside the country saw $290 million outflow.

Flows into ETFs focused on Asia ex-Japan region as a whole, a popular and relatively low-cost way of accessing these markets, was also flat as compared to outflows worth $275 million in August, the data showed.

Nearly 130 ETFs targeting Chinese shares saw net outflows worth about $500 million, the most in Asia and their biggest monthly outflow since February.

Indonesia-focused ETFs saw their first net outflows in six months, losing about $150 million.

Around 580 exchange traded funds tracked by Lipper and focused on countries and sub-regions in Asia Pacific manage about $140 billion. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)