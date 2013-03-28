LONDON, March 28 British investment managers eased back on allocations to stocks in March, ending five months of increases amid renewed concerns over Europe's debt and banking problems, a Reuters survey showed.

The monthly poll of fund managers and chief investment officers from 14 firms found the average exposure to stocks in balanced portfolios dropped to 54.7 percent in March, from 54.8 in February.

That was the first decrease since October.

Allocations to bonds and cash also fell, by 10 basis points each, to 25.6 percent and 5.6 percent respectively while property exposure was 20 basis points down on February at 2.2 percent.

But the average allocation to alternative investments, including hedge funds, private equity, and commodities increased to 11.9 percent, from 11.4 percent in March.

The poll was carried out against the backdrop of a painful international bailout for Cyprus which sparked fears the crisis could spread to other euro zone banking systems, rattling financial markets after months of relative stability.

"Markets have been long overdue a pullback and it looks like it might finally be here," said Thomas Becket, Chief Investment Officer at Psigma Investment Management.

Some respondents to the poll said they had started to take profits on assets that have outperformed this year, particularly European equities.

"We were running a small overweight to Europe but we've moved back to neutral," said John Ventre, Head of the multi-manager team at Old Mutual Global Investors.

"European leading indicators remain weak and, although we haven't seen signs of it yet, there may be contagion risk from a bail-in of depositors and the imposition of capital controls (in Cyprus)."

The average percentage allocation in global equity portfolios to the euro zone also fell in March, the survey shows, to 12.6 percent from 14.7 percent in February.

"We felt, for stock prices to advance further, the region's growth outlook would have to improve yet the data suggested the economy is still mired in recession," said Chris Paine, director of asset allocation at Henderson Global Investors.

"Events in Cyprus have therefore not altered our increasingly cautious view on Europe but may have accelerated our allocation reduction."

Most investors, however, said events in Cyprus, though worrying, have not yet prompted them to change asset allocations significantly. Some also said recent events, though dramatic, would have a limited impact on the long term trajectory of asset prices.

"Over the longer term this is just a pebble on the beach," said Lee Robertson, Chief Executive at Investment Quorum.

"Cyprus is an opportunity to add to European assets. Similar risk events will continue but the impact on the market should be limited," said Mehvish Ayub, investment manager at Baring Asset Management. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Patrick Graham)