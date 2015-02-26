LONDON Feb 26 British retail mutual funds
raised a net 320 million pounds ($496.6 million) in January,
down from 1.7 billion pounds a month earlier, the Investment
Association said on Thursday.
UK equity income funds were the best-selling investment
products for an eighth consecutive month, the trade body said in
a statement, with net retail sales of 280 million pounds.
Total assets under management of British investment funds
stood at 854 billion pounds at the end of January.
($1 = 0.6443 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)