LONDON Feb 26 British retail mutual funds raised a net 320 million pounds ($496.6 million) in January, down from 1.7 billion pounds a month earlier, the Investment Association said on Thursday.

UK equity income funds were the best-selling investment products for an eighth consecutive month, the trade body said in a statement, with net retail sales of 280 million pounds.

Total assets under management of British investment funds stood at 854 billion pounds at the end of January. ($1 = 0.6443 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)