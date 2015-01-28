LONDON Jan 28 Assets managed by British retail
funds rose to a record 834 billion pounds ($1.3 trillion) at the
end 2014 from 771 billion pounds a year ago, the Investment
Association said on Wednesday.
The assets were boosted from the previous year by about 21
billion pounds in net sales to retail investors, while
institutions allocated a net 11.4 billion pounds, the trade body
said in a statement.
Equity funds were the best-selling products, with net retail
sales of 8.6 billion pounds.
Funds tracking an index grew their assets at a faster pace
of 23.5 percent last year, to manage a record 93 billion pounds
at the end of 2014.
($1 = 0.6577 pounds)
