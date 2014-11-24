(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Nov 24 U.S. fund firms are taking
extra measures to make sure they don't get stuck holding
hard-to-sell bonds in the event that fixed income markets see a
massive race to the exits when interest rates start to rise.
Over the past few months a growing number of asset managers,
including Neuberger Berman, Natixis Global Management and T.
Rowe Price have been testing their funds against various market
scenarios, building cushions of cash, shorter-duration bonds and
other liquid securities, and regularly discussing risks with
their boards.
The concern is this: As the Federal Reserve begins to raise
rates, which many expect will begin to happen next year,
investors will rush to sell bonds as their value drops in a
rising interest rate environment. Historically Wall Street banks
have been the buyers of these bonds, but regulations and capital
requirements imposed since the financial crisis have forced
these firms to slash their inventories.
"I look around and ask 'at the end of the day how easy would
it be to sell what I own?', and the answer is it is much more
challenging," said Jason Brady, a fixed income portfolio manager
at Sante Fe, New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Management,
which has $70 billion in assets under management, $17 billion of
which is in fixed income.
Wall Street's biggest banks don't believe the Fed will raise
rates until the middle of next year at the earliest. In a survey
taken in early October, 14 of the 19 primary dealers, or the
banks that deal directly with the Fed, said they expect the
first rate hike by June 2015, with borrowing costs rising to 1
percent at the end of that year.
But fund managers say they are already seeing signs of it
getting harder to buy and sell bonds.
Many managers were spooked in mid-October, when the yield on
10-year Treasury notes fell quickly to 1.865 percent, their
lowest level since May 2013.
"When all of a sudden the most liquid market out there isn't
liquid, it's worrisome," Brady said.
BUFFERS
Thornburg and T. Rowe are among a number of firms that have
increased their allocations to cash to provide their portfolios
with a buffer in the case of a liquidity crunch. Thornburg's
$1.3 billion Strategic Income Fund has increased its
allocation to cash to 13 percent from 10 percent last year and
has also increased its holdings in shorter-duration bonds and
high grade investment debt, Brady said.
T. Rowe's High Yield Fund has 3 percent in cash,
up from 1 percent a year ago, said Mark Vaselkiv, manager of the
fund.
Instead of cash, Natixis has built up a reserve of as much
as 20 percent in some of its mutual funds in higher quality,
non-U.S. securities, such as bonds denominated in Australian and
Canadian dollars, said David Lafferty, chief market strategist
at Natixis. As of September 30, Natixis had $894.3 billion in
assets under management and its subsidiary, Boston-based Loomis
Sayles & Co, had $223.2 billion.
Firms, like New York-based Voya Investment Management, which
uses third party managers to subadvise its funds, now give
high-yield bond managers up to three days notice before it makes
big redemptions out of those funds to make sure they can get the
money in an orderly and timely fashion, said Paul Zemsky, CIO of
multi-asset strategies at Voya, speaking on Tuesday at the
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.
One particular area of concern regarding liquidity is in
bank loan funds, which typically invest in loans made to
non-investment-grade companies, because these loans can take
weeks to settle. To address this, T. Rowe, like many firms, has
a line of credit that it can use in the event of a liquidity
crunch. Over the past year, the firm has doubled its line of
credit to $300 million, Vaselkiv said.
BOARD DIALOGUE
Concerns about bond liquidity have made it up to the fund
board level at companies, George Walker, chief executive officer
of New York-based Neuberger Berman, told attendees of the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's annual
conference in New York on Oct 10.
"It is a bigger part of the dialogue at our boards," Walker
said.
Similarly, at the request of board members and its parent
company, Natixis, Loomis Sayles' head of investment risk
management earlier this month held a session on bond market
liquidity for the Natixis fund board of trustees, detailing new
monitoring procedures they have implemented to gauge liquidity,
Lafferty said.
Regulators are also more routinely talking to traders about
the issue, executives said. On Wednesday, T. Rowe's bond traders
met with the Securities and Exchange Commission to discuss bond
liquidity, Vaselkiv said.
T. Rowe looks at days where there was the most intense
redemption activity and tests how long it would take to
liquidate its high yield fund. "We look at how much could we do
in one day, one week and one month," he said.
In the end, however, the best way managers can get
comfortable with liquidity concerns is to be prepared to hold on
to the bonds in their portfolio for the long-term, said Margie
Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management,
speaking Thursday at the Reuters summit.
"Liquidity is illusory for most bonds," she said. "The only
time you need it is when you can't get it."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Additional reporting by Ross
Kerber and Sam Forgione; editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)