By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Dec 11 U.S. junk bond fund managers said
on Friday they are shying away from big cash trades after
liquidity in the high-yield market took another hit from the
meltdown of the Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund.
Third Avenue's decision this week to block redemptions and
liquidate a fund with $789 million in assets jolted
Wall Street and caught the attention of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
"We are in communication with representatives of the fund
and are currently monitoring the situation," an SEC spokesperson
said.
The junk bond market is already reeling from a meltdown in
the energy sector as oil prices fall below $40 a barrel.
Retail investors were expected to extend their run of
withdrawals from junk bond funds, while creating opportunities
for hedge funds and insurance companies that might have more
ability to stomach the fallout.
"Liquidity is bad," said Gershon Distenfeld, portfolio
manager of AllianceBernstein's $5.8 billion High Income Fund
. "It is marginally worse than it was a month ago, but
much of the decline in liquidity has been much steeper since the
(2008) credit crisis."
Pain was also being felt by hedge fund managers.
Stone Lion Capital Partners LP, a manager of $1.3 billion
that specializes in distressed debt, has suspended redemptions
in one of its funds after "substantial redemption requests," the
firm said in a statement on Friday.
LionEye Capital, a $1.5 billion event-driven hedge fund, is
closing its doors at the end of December after suffering double
digit losses and heavy redemptions this year, two people
familiar with the matter said.
Most of the trading in the junk bond market is being done by
exchange-traded funds, Distenfeld said.
"There's not a lot of cash bond trading on deals of $2
million to $3 million and up," he added. "It's not zero. There's
some trading, but it's too costly to trade big size."
Meanwhile, several junk bond fund managers interviewed by
Reuters sought to distance themselves from the Third Avenue
fund. They acknowledged plenty of retail investors will read the
headlines and pull money from junk funds.
"The headlines get too much for them and they tend to sell
at the absolute worst time," said Greg Hopper, who runs the $1.1
billion Aberdeen Global High Income Fund. The fund's
total return this year of minus 6.86 percent is lagging 94
percent of peers, according to Morningstar. Investor withdrawals
have helped cut the size of his fund nearly in half this year.
Third Avenue's fund had nearly half its assets in below "B"
rated debt, compared to the peer average of just 12 percent,
according to Morningstar Inc data.
Still, "There's never just one cockroach," DoubleLine
Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said. "People
are too long credit and the credit is melting down and the stock
market is whistling through the graveyard. It is so similar to
2007, it's scary."
"Investors should look closely at what they are holding in
fixed income and should certainly look closely at their credit
exposure in high yield funds," Todd Rosenbluth, director of
mutual fund and ETF research for S&P Capital IQ. "There are
concerns that junk bond defaults will rise, and they will rise
modestly in the next year, from a historically low level now."
Hopper said in recent months he has sold investments in the
emerging markets of Ethiopia and Mozambique to boost his fund's
liquidity.
"They represented investments that were reasonably liquid,
but had a risk of becoming less liquid," Hopper said.
Shares of fund companies such as Franklin Templeton parent
Franklin Resources Inc have also taken a beating amid
growing worries about the junk bond fund market. The company's
stock closed down 6 percent to $36.18 in Friday trade.
The popular Franklin High Income Fund, down 9.12 percent
this year, is underperforming 98 percent of peers. The $5
billion fund has been hurt by wrong-footed energy bets and heavy
redemptions, according to Lipper Inc.
