BOSTON May 18 U.S. bond fund managers who have
a large chunk of their portfolios invested in stocks say those
holdings could give them an extra edge in a debt market selloff.
Some portfolio managers said they are prepared to unwind
large stock positions to take advantage of any turbulence in the
bond market when the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates. The
idea is to use the proceeds from stock sales to scoop up
discounted bonds.
While it is unclear when a rate increase will happen,
trading stocks will be easier than moving bonds because of the
fixed income market's worsening liquidity bottleneck.
"The challenge today is that when (bond) credit spreads
widen, they do so quickly," said Henry Peabody, who helps run
the $1.9 billion Eaton Vance Bond Fund. "You have to
be ready to jump on it."
But it has become harder than ever to buy and sell corporate
bonds in the secondary market as new regulations and capital
requirements since the financial crisis forced Wall Street banks
to slash their inventories. That has left a vacuum in matching
buyers and sellers, and bond managers say they do not want to
get caught holding too much should a rout occur.
Meanwhile, some multi-sector and junk bond funds have taken
advantage of asset allocation rules that permit as much as 35
percent of their holdings in stocks.
"If rates rise, we expect some displacement in the bond
market," Peabody said. "We'll look at unwinding some of that
equity position to find some of the cheaper bond credits out
there."
The Eaton Vance fund had about 18 percent of its portfolio
invested in equities on March 31. Peabody said he could see that
dropping to as low as 5 percent.
To be sure, bond fund managers have been boosting the
liquidity in their portfolios by buying easier-to-trade U.S.
Treasuries and the currencies of Australia, Canada and New
Zealand, for example.
"Stocks have a role as liquidity in our portfolio," said
Matt Eagan, a portfolio manager at the $19 billion Loomis Sayles
Strategic Income Fund, which had about 22 percent of
its assets in equities at the end of April.
"I've never seen a smooth Fed transition," Eagan added.
"Anyone who says they know how it will play out is fooling
themselves."
