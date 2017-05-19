BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
SAO PAULO May 19 Brazilian hedge fund Alaska Black, managed by Alaska Investimentos Ltda, lost 28.02 percent on Thursday, a manager told Reuters, as a political scandal threatening President Michel Temer hammered the country's financial markets.
The fund, formally known as Alaska Black FIC FIA - BDR Nível I, posted the best yearly performance in 2016 among those tracked by Thomson Reuters, yielding 129.2 percent.
According to manager Henrique Bredda, around half of Thursday's losses came from transactions involving different maturities in the yield curve. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
