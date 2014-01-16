SAO PAULO Jan 16 Brazil's asset management
industry faces a challenging year for fundraising in some
segments, as higher interest rates and a presidential election
in the country as well as the removal of monetary stimulus in
the United States make investors skittish, industry group Anbima
said on Thursday.
Net fundraising totaled 59.7 billion reais ($25.3 billion)
last year, the lowest number in five years and below the
historical average since at least 2007, Anbima said in an
industry report. In 2012, funds attracted a net 103.1 billion
reais.
According to Robert Van Dijk, a vice president at the São
Paulo-based group, segments other than retirement funds and
private banking may suffer with a "complex scenario" in the
market.