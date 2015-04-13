SAO PAULO, April 13 Anbima, a Brazilian group
representing investment funds, said on Monday that money
managers in the country have until year-end to adapt their
investment vehicles to a new industry classification system.
The plan aims to rank asset managers in line with guidelines
issued by securities industry watchdog CVM and international
standards, Carlos Ambrosio, one of the Anbima executives who
worked on the new rankings, said at an event to present the new
classification rules.
The changes also seek to make the classification of
investment funds friendlier to clients, Anbima said.
Under the new rules, funds will be first classified in terms
of asset class, which includes equities, fixed-income,
currencies and hedge funds. A second layer will allow clients to
classify them in terms of product, maturities and geographical
scope. A third layer will be linked to strategy.
Brazil has the seventh-largest fund industry in the world,
with $883 billion in assets under management at the end of
February, according to Anbima.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Ted Botha)