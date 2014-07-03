BRIEF-Evolva secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million
SAO PAULO, July 3 Brazil's fund industry raised the lowest amount of money from investors in 12 years in the first half of the year, an industry group said on Thursday, a sign that rising borrowing costs, growing global market turmoil and a presidential election are making market participants skittish.
Asset managers, pension funds and other specialized money managers raised a net 1.94 billion reais ($878 million) from investors in the January-through-June period, Anbima, the group that represents funds and investment banks in Brazil, said in a report.
($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
