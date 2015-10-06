SAO PAULO/NEW YORK Oct 6 Two hedge funds run by
Brazilian investment firm Gávea Investimentos Ltda rose in
September, rebounding from losses last year, as bets on
declining Brazilian and Asian asset prices helped offset
expectations of gains in some Mexican and Indian investments.
Last month, the firm's Gávea Fund and the higher-risk Gávea
Fund Plus returned an estimated 1.61 percent and 2.45 percent,
respectively, the lowest in three months, a letter to investors
said on Tuesday. Both funds ended last month with $568 million
and $124 million, respectively, in assets under management.
Gávea, which was founded by former Brazilian central bank
president Arminio Fraga in 2003, cut risk exposure last month.
Value at risk, a widely followed gauge that measures the maximum
amount an investor can lose in a trading session, fell to 0.6
percent of capital for Gávea Fund and 0.9 percent for Gávea Fund
Plus, from 1 percent and 1.5 percent in August, respectively.
Their performance highlights Fraga's successful bet on a
slump in Brazil's currency, which is grappling with the impact
of a swelling budget deficit, rapidly eroding political support
for President Dilma Rousseff and fallout from slowing growth in
China.
Last month, the real hit a 13-year low while Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa stock index traded near the lowest
levels in eight years, when measured in dollars.
"Within this context, market expectations continue to
deteriorate and should lead to further growth contraction and
rising unemployment" in Brazil, the letter said. Gávea's funds
kept so-called short positions - or bets on price declines - in
Brazil currency and equity markets.
In the first nine months, Gávea Fund and Gávea Fund Plus
returned their investors 12.32 percent and 20.02 percent in
dollars, outpacing key rivals.
The HFRX Macro/CTA Index, which tracks hedge funds using a
similar strategy as that of Gávea, is down 1.79 percent through
Oct. 2. The index shed 0.55 percent in September.
In July, Fraga and his partners agreed to repurchase Gávea
from JPMorgan Chase & Co, to focus on private equity and
hedge fund investments. A JPMorgan Asset Management affiliate
kept Gávea's real estate and equity businesses under terms of
the deal.
At the end of July, Gávea had $5.1 billion in assets. Gávea
officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Both funds are within the so-called macro fund class, in
which fund managers bet on macroeconomic trends using a variety
of security types.
