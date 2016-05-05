By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO/NEW YORK
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK May 5 Gávea Investimentos
Ltda, the hedge fund run by former Brazilian central bank
President Arminio Fraga, posted higher returns in April after
scrapping bets against domestic assets on optimism that a
possible change of government could jump-start Latin America's
largest economy.
Money managers at Rio de Janeiro-based Gávea also stepped up
bets on Mexico's peso and began small purchases of Argentine
assets, they said on Thursday in a monthly letter to investors.
In April, the firm's Gávea Fund returned 1.14 percent, and
the higher-risk Gávea Fund Plus generated 1.66 percent, the
letter said. The currency book of both funds was the main source
of returns last month, followed by interest rates, the letter
added.
In March, Gávea Fund lost 4.32 percent, the biggest decline
since October 2008; and Gávea Fund Plus shed 6.47 percent, the
second-worst monthly performance since the fund's inception in
August 2013.
Brazil's perceived market risk among investors has fallen in
recent weeks on expectations that President Dilma Rousseff could
be removed from office by the Senate as early as next week.
Rousseff was impeached by the lower house last month for
breaching budgetary laws.
"After almost two years being short Brazil, we decided to
open a long position," the letter said. "The perspective of a
new government, the strong intervention in the foreign exchange
market by the central bank and the attractive carry led us to
open a long position" in the real, Brazil's currency.
Daily value at risk, a widely followed measure of the most
an investor could lose in a trading session, ended last month at
1.17 percent of capital for Gávea Fund and 1.73 percent for
Gávea Fund Plus.
Still, Gávea said it expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates sooner than most market forecasts. Wagers
against countries greatly exposed to China's ongoing economic
deceleration, like Singapore, also bolstered returns last month,
the letter added.
Central banks around the world are adjusting their borrowing
costs and taking other steps to stimulate growth, triggering
massive currency market imbalances. The U.S. dollar has swung
widely this year as hopes for further currency-supportive rate
hikes cooled on rising volatility.
A former fund manager for billionaire George Soros, Fraga
was central bank president from 1999 to 2003. After his tenure,
he founded Gávea, named for an upscale Rio neighborhood with a
tropical rainforest park.
