UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SAO PAULO May 22 Brazilian asset manager JGP Gestão de Recursos Ltda denied on Monday it had early knowledge of allegations that set off a political firestorm last week, when several of its funds posted gains on a day when most domestic investors suffered heavy losses.
JGP's three cross-asset funds yielded returns between 1 percent and 3.3 percent on Thursday, according to Brazil's market regulator, even as Brazil's currency and stock market suffered drops of over 8 percent. The sell-off came after President Michel Temer was caught on tape allegedly condoning bribes to silence a witness in a graft probe.
In a statement that cited rumors on social networks that it could have gotten inside information about the Temer allegations, JGP threatened legal action against any parties responsible. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Christian Plumb and Paul Simao)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts