* Funds want Vale to migrate to tougher listing terms

* Petros buying Brazil shares after steel decline

* Unit Invepar analyzing participating in airport bids

FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Sept 21 Petros, the pension fund for employees of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) is snapping up shares of companies focused on the retail and consumer sectors after a steep decline this year, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The purchases are allowing Petros to increase holdings of local stocks, which represent an important part of its investment portfolio, Chief Investment Officer Carlos Costa said in an interview at an industry seminar in the resort town of Florianopolis. Costa did not name any of the companies whose shares Petros has been recently adding.

The Rio de Janeiro-based pension fund is known, and peers are also pressing mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's second largest mining company, to adhere to a stricter corporate governance code at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, Costa added.

The migration to the so-called Level 2 listing at the Bovespa exchange would force the company and its controlling shareholders to adopt and observe a much broader range of corporate governance practices and respect minority shareholder rights.

Currently, Vale has two class of stock listed in Brazil.

Costa also said that Petros is currently analyzing options for infrastructure unit Invepar to participate in the auctions to build and operate airport terminals across Brazil. He declined to elaborate.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Gunna Dickson)